Ile Maurice: Yogesh Singh - "Donald Trump's election will positively impact on the export sector"

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the United States President, on January 20, must be seen as an opportunity for the export sector. The latter will nevertheless face major challenges this year, which MEXA's chairman comments.

Yogesh Singh analyses the impacts of events of the past year, such as the Brexit, on Mauritian exports towards the United Kingdom (UK) and the competitiveness of our products on the British market.

Moreover, he lays emphasis on the possible benefits of the election of Donald Trump on the export sector in Mauritius. "The election of Donald Trump, I dare say, will have a positive impact on the export sector in Mauritius. Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to stop any further negotiations concerning the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). This is indeed a positive outcome for our textile and apparel sector which otherwise would have undergone stronger competition from Vietnam".

