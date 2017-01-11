11 Janvier 2017

L'Express (Port Louis)

Ile Maurice: Yogesh Singh - "Donald Trump's election will positively impact on the export sector"

Tagged:

Sur le même sujet

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the United States President, on January 20, must be seen as an opportunity for the export sector. The latter will nevertheless face major challenges this year, which MEXA's chairman comments.

Yogesh Singh analyses the impacts of events of the past year, such as the Brexit, on Mauritian exports towards the United Kingdom (UK) and the competitiveness of our products on the British market.

Moreover, he lays emphasis on the possible benefits of the election of Donald Trump on the export sector in Mauritius. "The election of Donald Trump, I dare say, will have a positive impact on the export sector in Mauritius. Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to stop any further negotiations concerning the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). This is indeed a positive outcome for our textile and apparel sector which otherwise would have undergone stronger competition from Vietnam".

This is what makes the headlines of Business Magazine this week which also offers insiders on the fitness sector and alimentary consumption in Mauritius. Have a nice read!

Ile Maurice

Pénurie - Du bétail mort de déshydratation

«J'ai assisté, impuissant, à la mort de mes animaux.» Michael Valere a perdu deux vaches et… Plus »

Copyright © 2017 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 800 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.