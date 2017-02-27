Ile Maurice: Le cardinal Piat aux Seychelles

Les Seychelles accueillent le cardinal Maurice Piat. Sa visite coïncide avec le 125e anniversaire du diocèse de Port-Victoria.

Celui qui a été fait cardinal le 19 novembre 2016 a prévu de célébrer une messe ce dimanche 26 février 2017 à la cathédrale de l'Immaculée-Conception à Victoria et lundi de s'adresser à des fidèles sur le thème Viv Lespri Mizerikord.

Samedi, le cardinal Piat a été reçu par le président Danny Faure à la State House, le bureau de ce dernier. "Your promotion to the high rank of Cardinal is an honour not only to your country, Mauritius, but also to the Catholic Church in the whole of the Indian Ocean," a déclaré le président selon le site Web de la State House seychelloise.

"I am impressed by the vision of President Faure in bringing national unity among the Seychellois people. Yes there are changes going on at the political landscape which is normal and healthy for the democracy. It is important that you all work together with mutual interest to the best interests of the Seychellois people," a, pour sa part, affirmé le cardinal Piat.