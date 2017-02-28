28 Février 2017

L'Express (Port Louis)

Ile Maurice: Financial Services Commission - Padassery Kuriakose Kuriachen est toujours en poste

Alors que «certains médias» font état d'un éventuel départ de Padassery Kuriakose Kuriachen de la Financial Services Commission (FSC), le régulateur a tenu à apporter des précisions. Dans un communiqué émis, mardi 28 février, la FSC affirme que l'Acting Chief Executive Officer est toujours en poste.

«There have been reports in certain sections of the media that the Acting Chief Executive of the Financial Services Commission (the "Commission") was sacked/resigned/ left the country and so on. The Commission wishes to inform its stakeholders and the public that these reports are false, misleading, ill-motivated and detrimental to the good repute of Mauritius as an International Financial Centre», précise le communiqué.

