16 Avril 2017

L'Express (Port Louis)

Ile Maurice: Anniversaire d'Air Mauritius - Des retraités veulent leur part du gâteau

Tagged:

Sur le même sujet

Ils estiment avoir contribué à la success story de MK. Et, des retraités de la compagnie aérienne nationale ne digèrent pas le fait qu'ils n'obtiendront pas la prime de Rs 20 000 promise aux employés, à l'occasion du 50e anniversaire d'Air Mauritius, qui sera célébré le 14 juin.

Une lettre datée du 7 avril a ainsi été adressée à l'Officer in Charge, Rajah Buton, au président, Arjoon Suddhoo, au Premier ministre, Pravind Jugnauth, ainsi qu'à l'Executive vice-president Cargo and Commercial, Mike Seetaramadoo. "(... ) we humbly believe that the celebration of such a grand anniversary should not make abstraction of the numerous retired employees and unsung heroes who have helped write MK's success story. We sincerely believe that this gesture of recognition should also include the retired employees who had been on MK's payroll for a substantial number of years, with unflinching commitment", peut-on lire dans la missive. Air Mauritius n'a pas répondu à nos sollicitions au sujet de cette réclamation.

Ile Maurice

Arrêté samedi soir - Fin de cavale pour Navind Kistnah

Il n'a pas débarqué dans des compresseurs. Mais à bord du vol MK 852 en provenance de… Plus »

Copyright © 2017 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 700 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.