Ile Maurice: Anniversaire d'Air Mauritius - Des retraités veulent leur part du gâteau

Ils estiment avoir contribué à la success story de MK. Et, des retraités de la compagnie aérienne nationale ne digèrent pas le fait qu'ils n'obtiendront pas la prime de Rs 20 000 promise aux employés, à l'occasion du 50e anniversaire d'Air Mauritius, qui sera célébré le 14 juin.

Une lettre datée du 7 avril a ainsi été adressée à l'Officer in Charge, Rajah Buton, au président, Arjoon Suddhoo, au Premier ministre, Pravind Jugnauth, ainsi qu'à l'Executive vice-president Cargo and Commercial, Mike Seetaramadoo. "(... ) we humbly believe that the celebration of such a grand anniversary should not make abstraction of the numerous retired employees and unsung heroes who have helped write MK's success story. We sincerely believe that this gesture of recognition should also include the retired employees who had been on MK's payroll for a substantial number of years, with unflinching commitment", peut-on lire dans la missive. Air Mauritius n'a pas répondu à nos sollicitions au sujet de cette réclamation.