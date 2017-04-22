Cameroun: The Boomerang Effect / The Samba - Tchiroma Case

This week the Yaoundé regime with its carefully manicured image so carefully controlled and mastered over the years managed to deliver a great spectacle of cognitive dissonance never equal where notorious lack of morality and decency competed with political fraud.

The former director of the budget presented us with a mini-basilica financed by millions of euros that his income cannot justify. The Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma, has hurried to commit a symbolic murder while trying to stab the minister of state Marafa in the back with the opposite result. The facts are stubborn and the government finds itself buried by the facts they blame on senior officials such as the state minister Marafa without producing credible evidence.

This toxic culture set up by a thirty-year-old dictatorship is turning against it.

As usual, the government in trying to defend the indefensible ended up tribalising the debate because it has no credible argument to explain why Mr. Samba is not the object of the Operation Sparrowhawk. By sending Tchiroma to attack a Minister of state recognized internationally and quoted by WikiLeaks by Ambassador Garvey as a man with skill and impeccable integrity and recognized as such, a griot like Tchiroma who owes his post to the praises he recites in length of day in favor of the man-lion, he at once made appear to be a total political fraud and a "shabby" compared to the Minister of State Marafa. This so-called ideological gladiator of the Biya regime has a hard time explaining why two weights two measure? With their toxic actions, it is very difficult to discern any truth, decency and civility in the spectacle offered by Mr. Tchiroma and Samba.

A policy of wild aggression against truth and decency is doomed to failure.

In the long term, a toxic policy will always be detrimental to tribalism because tribalism is the expression by excellence of a short - term political practice that always ends in a bloodbath. Ambition and greed are not what politics are all about. At the beginning of his regime, the president had asked the Cameroonians "what Cameroon do we want for our children?" Why does not Tchiroma answer this question?