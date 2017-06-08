8 Juin 2017

La Presse (Tunis)

Afrique du Nord: CA-FUS Rabat - à quitte ou double !

15h00 : Clube Recreativo Desportivo do Libolo-Zesco United (Gr C)

16h00 : Rivers United-Kampala City (Gr A)

16h00 : Horoya AC-CF Mounana (Gr D)

19h00 : Supert Sport-TP Mazembe (Gr D)

22h00 : Club Africain-FUS Rabat (Gr A)

22h00 : MC Alger-Mbabane Swallows (Gr B)

23h00 : Al Hilal Elobeid-Smouha (Gr C)

Mercredi 21 juin

19h00 : Platinum Stars-Club Sportif Sfaxien (Gr B)

Classements

Groupe A : Kampala City 6 pts (3 m), FUS Rabat 6 pts (3 m), Club Africain 3 pts (3 m), Rivers United 3 pts (3 m)

Groupe B : Club Sportif Sfaxien 6 pts (3 m), MC Alger 5 pts (3 m), Mbabane Swallows 4 pts (3 m), Platinum Stars 1 pt (3 m)

Groupe C : Zesco Utd 6 pts (3 m), Smouha 4 pts (3 m), Hilal El Obied Club 4 pts (3 m), Libolo 3 pts (3 m)

Groupe D : TP Mazembe 5 pts (3 m), Supersport 5 pts (3 m), Horoya 5 pts (3 m), CF Mounana 0 pt (3 m)

