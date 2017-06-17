Ile Maurice: Rapport Kroll - Alvaro Sobrinho donne la réplique à Xavier Duval

Il est sorti de son mutisme... ou presque. Alvaro Sobrinho, avait été mis en cause par Xavier-Luc Duval par rapport à la conclusion du rapport Kroll Associates, lors d'une conférence de presse, en début de semaine. Le leader de l'opposition avait, même présenté le document lors de cette rencontre avec la presse. Toutefois, dans un communiqué émis ce vendredi 16 juin, l'homme d'affaires a, par le biais de son avocat, Me Narendra Appa Jala, donné la réplique à Xavier-Luc Duval.

«It is noted with concern that the report of Kroll has unlawfully been leaked to the public in breach of the laws of Mauritius and the express terms of its report. It is further noted that, Mr. Xavier Luc Duval has, with a malicious intent, quoted selectively and out of context certain passages of the report with a view to distort the truth and to create sensationalism», écrit l'homme de loi. Ce dernier a également tenu à preciser que «each and every of the insinuations and allegations have been addressed to the Financial Services Commission by ASA Group, in depth and with supporting and uncontradicted evidence. Those allegations were clearly unfounded and did not stand to scrutiny».

L'homme de loi a, dans la foulée, soutenu qu'Alvaro Sobriho «denies and deplores the allegations or insinuations made that he has influenced and/or exerted in any manner whatsoever pressure on the Government of Mauritius and the FSC to waive the suspension on his companies».

Le leader de l'opposition, pour sa part, avait indiqué lors de son point de presse que toute cette affaire avait provoqué trois démissions supplémentaires à la FSC. Les membres démissionnaires sont Warda Dulmar Ebrahim, Rhoy Ramlackhan et Jacques Li Chung. Ces derniers ont emboîté le pas à Dhiren Dabee qui avait, lui, démissionné le 1er juin.