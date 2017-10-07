Congo-Brazzaville: Calendrier des Diables rouges et des Congolais de la diaspora en Europe des 6, 7, et 8 octobre 2017

Afumati VS Foresta Suceava (Allan Kimbaloula et Charlevy Mabiala), samedi à 10h

Bonchamps-les-Laval VS Cholet (Kévin Zinga et Galcot Youlou) dimanche à 15h

Bourges Foot (Loris Lékiby et Ronaldo Bafounta Mampouya) VS Avoine Chinon, samedi à 18h

Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois (Dolan Bahamboula et Phytocles Bazolo) Vs Créteil, samedi à 18h

Le Mans Villaret VS Laval (Davel Mayela et Yven Moyo), samedi à 16h

