Congo-Brazzaville: Calendrier des Diables rouges et des Congolais de la diaspora en Europe des 6, 7, et 8 octobre 2017

Malgré le départ des internationaux en sélection, le ballon tournera dans les divisions inférieures européennes. En Coupe de France, de nombreux Congolais de la diaspora seront concernés. Comme Allemagne, Angleterre, Belgique, Italie, Roumanie et aux Pays-Bas.
Allemagne, 12e journée, 4e division, groupe Ouest
Westfalia Rhynern (Exaucé Andzouana) VS Wiedenbrück, samedi à 14h
Allemagne, 11e journée, 4e division, groupe Nord
Drochtersen VS SW Rehden (Franky Sembolo), dimanche à 19h30
Allemagne, 13e journée, 5e division, groupe Rheinland
Eintracht Trier (Godmer Mabouba) VS Herta Wiesbach, samedi à 14h
Angleterre, 12e journée, 4e division
Cheltendam Town VS Swindon Town (Amine Linganzi), samedi à 16h
Belgique, 10e journée du tournoi d'ouverture, 2e division
Roulers (Maël Lépicier) VS Union-Saint-Gilloise (Jordan Massengo), dimanche à 14h30
Espagne, 8e journée, 3e division, groupe 3
Real Zaragosse B VS Peralada (Yhoan Andzouana), dimanche à 12h
France, 5e tour de la Coupe de France
Le Mans Villaret VS Laval (Davel Mayela et Yven Moyo), samedi à 16h
Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois (Dolan Bahamboula et Phytocles Bazolo) Vs Créteil, samedi à 18h
Saint-Priest (Bryan Boukaka) VS Chambéry, samedi à 18h
Agde VS Paulhan-Pezenas (Hugo Konongo), samedi à 18h
Tarbes (Davy Ngoma) VS Blagnac, samedi à 18h
Bourges Foot (Loris Lékiby et Ronaldo Bafounta Mampouya) VS Avoine Chinon, samedi à 18h
Caen AG VS Avranches (Blanstel Koussalouka), samedi à 18h30
Granville (Ladislas Douniama) VS Dives Cabourg, samedi à 18h30
Plabennec (Dalphin Bassompa) VS Concarneau, samedi à 18h30
Echirolles (Thernand Bakouboula) VS Cote Saint-André, samedi à 19h
Saint-Omer VS Dunkerque (Bradley Mazikou), samedi à 19h
Charenton VS Entente SSG (Christopher Missilou), dimanche à 14h30
Ets Valleiry VS Grenoble (Fernand Mayembo, en sélection), samedi à 14h30
ES Terves VS Limoges (Juvrel Loumingou), dimanche à 15h
Alberes Argeles VS Béziers (Randi Goteni), dimanche à 15h
Saint-Paul VS Bergerac (Damien Mayenga), dimanche à 15h
Bonchamps-les-Laval VS Cholet (Kévin Zinga et Galcot Youlou) dimanche à 15h
Carabiniers de Billy VS Beauvais (Yves Owomat), dimanche à 15h
Italie, 8e journée, 3e division, groupe C
Virtus Francavilla (John-Christopher Ayina) VS Sicula Leonzio, samedi à 16h30
Pays-Bas, 7e journée, 4e division
Magreb'59 VS Jong Twente (David Sambissa), samedi à 14h30
Roumanie, 12e journée, 4e division
Afumati VS Foresta Suceava (Allan Kimbaloula et Charlevy Mabiala), samedi à 10h