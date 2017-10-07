6 Octobre 2017

Les Dépêches de Brazzaville (Brazzaville)

Congo-Brazzaville: Calendrier des Diables rouges et des Congolais de la diaspora en Europe des 6, 7, et 8 octobre 2017

Par Camille Delourme

Malgré le départ des internationaux en sélection, le ballon tournera dans les divisions inférieures européennes. En Coupe de France, de nombreux Congolais de la diaspora seront concernés. Comme Allemagne, Angleterre, Belgique, Italie, Roumanie et aux Pays-Bas.

Allemagne, 12e journée, 4e division, groupe Ouest

Westfalia Rhynern (Exaucé Andzouana) VS Wiedenbrück, samedi à 14h

Allemagne, 11e journée, 4e division, groupe Nord

Drochtersen VS SW Rehden (Franky Sembolo), dimanche à 19h30

Allemagne, 13e journée, 5e division, groupe Rheinland

Eintracht Trier (Godmer Mabouba) VS Herta Wiesbach, samedi à 14h

Angleterre, 12e journée, 4e division

Cheltendam Town VS Swindon Town (Amine Linganzi), samedi à 16h

Belgique, 10e journée du tournoi d'ouverture, 2e division

Roulers (Maël Lépicier) VS Union-Saint-Gilloise (Jordan Massengo), dimanche à 14h30

Espagne, 8e journée, 3e division, groupe 3

Real Zaragosse B VS Peralada (Yhoan Andzouana), dimanche à 12h

France, 5e tour de la Coupe de France

Le Mans Villaret VS Laval (Davel Mayela et Yven Moyo), samedi à 16h

Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois (Dolan Bahamboula et Phytocles Bazolo) Vs Créteil, samedi à 18h

Saint-Priest (Bryan Boukaka) VS Chambéry, samedi à 18h

Agde VS Paulhan-Pezenas (Hugo Konongo), samedi à 18h

Tarbes (Davy Ngoma) VS Blagnac, samedi à 18h

Bourges Foot (Loris Lékiby et Ronaldo Bafounta Mampouya) VS Avoine Chinon, samedi à 18h

Caen AG VS Avranches (Blanstel Koussalouka), samedi à 18h30

Granville (Ladislas Douniama) VS Dives Cabourg, samedi à 18h30

Plabennec (Dalphin Bassompa) VS Concarneau, samedi à 18h30

Echirolles (Thernand Bakouboula) VS Cote Saint-André, samedi à 19h

Saint-Omer VS Dunkerque (Bradley Mazikou), samedi à 19h

Charenton VS Entente SSG (Christopher Missilou), dimanche à 14h30

Ets Valleiry VS Grenoble (Fernand Mayembo, en sélection), samedi à 14h30

ES Terves VS Limoges (Juvrel Loumingou), dimanche à 15h

Alberes Argeles VS Béziers (Randi Goteni), dimanche à 15h

Saint-Paul VS Bergerac (Damien Mayenga), dimanche à 15h

Bonchamps-les-Laval VS Cholet (Kévin Zinga et Galcot Youlou) dimanche à 15h

Carabiniers de Billy VS Beauvais (Yves Owomat), dimanche à 15h

Italie, 8e journée, 3e division, groupe C

Virtus Francavilla (John-Christopher Ayina) VS Sicula Leonzio, samedi à 16h30

Pays-Bas, 7e journée, 4e division

Magreb'59 VS Jong Twente (David Sambissa), samedi à 14h30

Roumanie, 12e journée, 4e division

Afumati VS Foresta Suceava (Allan Kimbaloula et Charlevy Mabiala), samedi à 10h

