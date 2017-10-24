Ile Maurice: Parlement - La question de Rutnah laisse perplexe

A quoi joue Ravi Rutnah ? Le député du Muvman Liberater (ML) et Deputy Chief Whip compte poser une question «délicate» au ministre mentor, sir Anerood Jugnauth (SAJ), ce mardi 24 octobre, au Parlement.

Ravi Rutnah souhaiterait savoir si un parlementaire a porté plainte à la police contre un «Very Senior Adviser» du Bureau du Premier ministre. Ce, par rapport à des allégations d'octroi de passeport mauricien contre paiement. Bien qu'aucun nom n'ait été mentionné, nos informations indiquent qu'il s'agirait de Prakash Maunthrooa. Cette question risquerait donc d'embarrasser le gouvernement.

Veuillez trouver la question ci-dessous :

«The Honourable Third Member for Piton and Rivière du Rempart (Mr Rutnah) to ask the Right Honourable Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence, Minister for Rodrigues - Whether, he will, for the benefit of the House, obtain from the Commissioner of Police, information as to if any Honourable Member has reported a case against a very senior adviser of the Prime Minister's Office for allegedly being involved in issuing, selling or facilitating the issue to nationals of the Malagasy Republic of a Mauritian passport in exchange of Rs 6m per passport and, if so, indicate if an inquiry is being carried out thereinto and if so, where matters stand?»