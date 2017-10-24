24 Octobre 2017

L'Express (Port Louis)

Ile Maurice: Parlement - La question de Rutnah laisse perplexe

Tagged:

Sur le même sujet

A quoi joue Ravi Rutnah ? Le député du Muvman Liberater (ML) et Deputy Chief Whip compte poser une question «délicate» au ministre mentor, sir Anerood Jugnauth (SAJ), ce mardi 24 octobre, au Parlement.

Ravi Rutnah souhaiterait savoir si un parlementaire a porté plainte à la police contre un «Very Senior Adviser» du Bureau du Premier ministre. Ce, par rapport à des allégations d'octroi de passeport mauricien contre paiement. Bien qu'aucun nom n'ait été mentionné, nos informations indiquent qu'il s'agirait de Prakash Maunthrooa. Cette question risquerait donc d'embarrasser le gouvernement.

Veuillez trouver la question ci-dessous :

«The Honourable Third Member for Piton and Rivière du Rempart (Mr Rutnah) to ask the Right Honourable Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence, Minister for Rodrigues - Whether, he will, for the benefit of the House, obtain from the Commissioner of Police, information as to if any Honourable Member has reported a case against a very senior adviser of the Prime Minister's Office for allegedly being involved in issuing, selling or facilitating the issue to nationals of the Malagasy Republic of a Mauritian passport in exchange of Rs 6m per passport and, if so, indicate if an inquiry is being carried out thereinto and if so, where matters stand?»

Ile Maurice

Parlement - Xavier-Luc Duval suspendu pour deux séances

La majorité gouvernementale a voté, ce mardi 24 octobre, pour la suspension du leader de l'opposition… Plus »

Copyright © 2017 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 800 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.