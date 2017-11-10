10 Novembre 2017

Les Dépêches de Brazzaville (Brazzaville)

Congo-Brazzaville: Calendrier des Diables rouges et des Congolais de la diaspora en Europe des 10, 11 et 12 novembre

Par Camille Delourme

Alors que la plupart des championnats sont en pause, trêve internationale oblige, les Diables rouges et Congolais de la diaspora des divisions inférieures sont concernés par les matchs ce week-end.

Allemagne, Coupe régionale Sachsen-Anhalt, quart de finale

Halle-Ammendorf VS Germania Halberstadt (Floydin Baloki), samedi à 13h

Allemagne, 19e journée, 4e division, groupe Sud-Ouest

Astoria Walldorf VS Röchling Völklingen (Ruddy Mpassi), samedi à 14h

Allemagne, 17e journée, 4e division, groupe Ouest

Westfalia Rhynern (Exaucé Andzouana) VS Alemania Aachen, samedi à 14h

Allemagne, 16e journée, 4e division, groupe Nord

SW Rehden (Francky Sembolo) VS Hanovre II, samedi à 16h

Allemagne, 18e journée, 5e division, groupe Rheinland

Eintracht Trier (Godmer Mabouba) VS Kaiserslautern II, samedi à 14h

Angleterre, 17e journée, 4e division

Swindon Town (Amine Linganzi) VS Chesterfield, samedi à 16h

Belgique, 1re journée du tournoi de fermeture, 2e division

Westerlo VS Union-Saint-Gilloise (Jordan Massengo), samedi à 20h30

Louvain VS Roulers (Maël Lépicier), dimanche à 18h

Espagne, 14e journée, 3e division, groupe 3

Peralada (Yhoan Andzouana) VS Llagostera, dimanche à 17h

Espagne, 13e journée, 4e division, groupe 7

Alcala VS Getafe II (Merveil Ndockyt), dimanche à 11h30

Italie, 14e journée, 3e division, groupe C

Virtus Francavilla (John-Christopher Ayina) VS Akragas, dimanche à 16h30

Roumanie, 17e journée, 2e division

Stiinta Miroslava VS Foresta Suceava (Allan Kimbaloula), samedi à 10h

