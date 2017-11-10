Congo-Brazzaville: Calendrier des Diables rouges et des Congolais de la diaspora en Europe des 10, 11 et 12 novembre

Alors que la plupart des championnats sont en pause, trêve internationale oblige, les Diables rouges et Congolais de la diaspora des divisions inférieures sont concernés par les matchs ce week-end.
Allemagne, Coupe régionale Sachsen-Anhalt, quart de finale
Halle-Ammendorf VS Germania Halberstadt (Floydin Baloki), samedi à 13h
Allemagne, 19e journée, 4e division, groupe Sud-Ouest
Astoria Walldorf VS Röchling Völklingen (Ruddy Mpassi), samedi à 14h
Allemagne, 17e journée, 4e division, groupe Ouest
Westfalia Rhynern (Exaucé Andzouana) VS Alemania Aachen, samedi à 14h
Allemagne, 16e journée, 4e division, groupe Nord
SW Rehden (Francky Sembolo) VS Hanovre II, samedi à 16h
Allemagne, 18e journée, 5e division, groupe Rheinland
Eintracht Trier (Godmer Mabouba) VS Kaiserslautern II, samedi à 14h
Angleterre, 17e journée, 4e division
Swindon Town (Amine Linganzi) VS Chesterfield, samedi à 16h
Belgique, 1re journée du tournoi de fermeture, 2e division
Westerlo VS Union-Saint-Gilloise (Jordan Massengo), samedi à 20h30
Louvain VS Roulers (Maël Lépicier), dimanche à 18h
Espagne, 14e journée, 3e division, groupe 3
Peralada (Yhoan Andzouana) VS Llagostera, dimanche à 17h
Espagne, 13e journée, 4e division, groupe 7
Alcala VS Getafe II (Merveil Ndockyt), dimanche à 11h30
Italie, 14e journée, 3e division, groupe C
Virtus Francavilla (John-Christopher Ayina) VS Akragas, dimanche à 16h30
Roumanie, 17e journée, 2e division
Stiinta Miroslava VS Foresta Suceava (Allan Kimbaloula), samedi à 10h