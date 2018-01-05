Afrique: Handball - Calendrier de la Coupe d'Afrique des nations 2018

La Coupe d'Afrique des nations 2018 masculine de handball se déroule du 17 au 27 janvier à Libreville, au Gabon. Les trois premiers au classement seront qualifiés pour le Championnat du monde 2019. Voici le calendrier des matches de la CAN 2018.
*Les horaires indiqués sont en temps universel
CAN 2018 DE HANBALL : PHASE DE GROUPES
Groupe A
17/01 : Algérie-Cameroun (10h) & Gabon-Congo-Brazzaville (17h30)
18/01 : Cameroun-Tunisie (12h) & Algérie-Gabon (18h)
19/01 : Congo-Brazzaville-Algérie (14h) & Gabon-Tunisie (18h)
21/01 : Cameroun-Congo-Brazzaville (14h) & Tunisie-Algérie (16h)
22/01 : Tunisie-Congo-Brazzaville (12h) & Cameroun-Gabon (18h)
Groupe B
17/01 : Angola-Nigeria (08h) & Maroc-Egypte (12h)
18/01 : RD Congo-Angola (14h) & Nigeria-Egypte (16h)
19/01 : RD Congo-Nigeria (12h) & Angola-Maroc (16h)
21/01 : Maroc-RD Congo (12h) & Egypte-Angola (18h)
22/01 : Maroc-Nigeria (14h) & Egypte-RD Congo (16h)
CAN 2018 DE HANDBALL : QUARTS DE FINALE
24/01 : 1er groupe A-4e groupe B (Q1 à 12h) ; 2e groupe-3e groupe A (Q2 à 14) ; 2e groupe A-3e groupe B (Q3 à 16h) ; 4e groupe A-1er groupe B (Q4 à 18h)
CAN 2018 DE HANDBALL : DEMI-FINALES
25/01 : Vainqueur Q1-Vaunqueur Q2 (D1 à 16h) & Vainqueur Q3-Vainqueur Q4 (D2 à 18h)
CAN 2018 DE HANDBALL : MATCH POUR LA 3e PLACE
27/01 : Perdant D1- Perdant D2 (12h)
CAN 2018 DE HANDBALL : FINALE
27/01 : Vainqueur D1-Vainqueur D2 (18h)