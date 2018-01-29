Gabon: Kenya gears up for second president as opposition spins new political narrative (News Analysis by Kennedy Abwao)

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya is gearing up for a second president on Tuesday, days after the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) released results it claimed were from the nullified 8 August presidential elections that gave victory of its leader Raila Odinga, who it plans to swear in president.

The opposition released the results on Thursday, which, it said, were obtained from the "actual servers" of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on which basis, the alliance plans to swear in Odinga and his running-mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, as President and Deputy President.

Kenya's Chief Justice David Maraga, who had earlier disputed a letter purportedly authored by him to the judiciary warning judges and magistrates against swearing in the opposition leaders, added a new twist on Saturday, saying his office had no powers to stop judges from swearing in the opposition leaders.

The opposition coalition started its push for political power by asking its Members of Parliament to sign a legally-binding affidavit recognising the leaders of the coalition as the president and deputy-president.

According to Cleophas Malala, Senator representing Kakamega County in western Kenya, NASA plans to use the affidavits recognising the two opposition leaders as Kenya's leaders to petition the UN and the African Union to act against the killing of opposition demonstrators during the electoral process.

The opposition also wants to use the results of the elections to ask the UN Security Council to act against the killings of lawful demonstrators in Kenya and to call for an International Criminal Court (ICC) action.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's election on 26 October remains controversial since the opposition leaders termed it "no-election" after Odinga withdrew his candidacy before the vote.

President Kenyatta was sworn into office on 28 November 2017 days after the Supreme Court dismissed the election petition filed by a group of civil society organisations.

The IEBC has said the results released by the opposition "revealed a total misunderstanding" of how the IEBC results system worked on 8 August.

IEBC Acting Chairperson Connie Maina said: "We can only conclude this is a deliberate effort to create a non-existent reality about the election of 2017."

President Kenyatta's government has been reluctant to publicly comment on the opposition leader's plan to be sworn in on 30 January 2018 but the Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome said on Sunday, the Police were not publicly notified of the swearing in ceremony and would not allow anyone to disrupt the peacein the country.

"In the next few days, we will know whether we will be one country or two. But even if we are going to have two republics there must be dialogue. We must do everything peacefully," said opposition leader Musyoka, who initially called for dialogue to allow an election to be held mid-term.

The Kenyan opposition has been demanding the formation of an interim government and an election within a year to end the political divisions.

To reinforce its political agenda, the opposition leaders have mobilized at least 20 out of 47 County assemblies to pass a motion creating a People's Assembly and to formally recognise the opposition leaders as the country's legitimate leadership.

There have been claims the government could move to dissolve the counties which have officially passed the motion declaring their support for the opposition leaders.

US-based Salim Lone, an adviser to opposition leader Odinga, said Musyoka's statement about the swearing in on Tuesday, is the most significant statement by the opposition about the current political quagmire.

Odinga also affirmed his commitment towards the swearing in on Tuesday despite threats by foreign countries to deny him travel permits and visa if he is sworn in.

"I do not have to travel out of Kenya. I am staying right here to ensure democracy and fair elections are firmly entrenched in our system," Odinga said on Saturday when he addressed supporters in Homa Bay, Western Kenya region.