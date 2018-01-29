Soudan: 2018 CHAN - Morocco, Sudan reach semi-finals

28 Janvier 2018

Casablanca, Morocco — Morocco and Sudan have qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2018 African Nations Championship.

In their quarter-final matches played on Saturday, hosts Morocco beat Namibia 2-0 at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, while Sudan pipped Zambia 1-0 at the Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech.

Morocco's goals were scored by Ayoub El Kaabi in the 36th minute and Salaheddine Saidi in the 55th minute, while Saifeldin Malik Bakhit scored Sudan's goal in the 32nd minute.

The second quarter-final matches will be played on Sunday between Nigeria and Angola at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, and between Congo and Libya at the Stade Adrar in Agadir.

