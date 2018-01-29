Ghana: 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's WC - Nigeria, Ghana qualify for finals in France

Benin, Nigeria — Nigeria and Ghana have qualified to represent Africa at the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup which will take place in France from 5 to 24 August.

In the second-leg, final qualifying matches played on Saturday, Nigeria walloped South Africa 6-0 while Ghana beat Cameroon 3-0.

Nigeria therefore went through to France on an 8-0 goals aggregate, having won the first-leg 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Similarly, Ghana dismissed Cameroon 3-0, to qualify on a 3-1 goals aggregate after their first leg result of 1-1 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

Nigeria's goals on Saturday were scored by Monday Gift (5th and 39th minutes), Rasheedat Ajibade (21st and 30th minutes) and Anam Imo in the 26th and 73rd minutes.

Ernestina Abambila's goal (in the18th minute), Proscila Adubea (41st) and Sandra Owusu Ansah, in the 77th minute, gave Ghana their ticket to the world cup.

In France, Nigeria will be making their 9th , having played in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 editions. The Nigerians were runners-up to Germany in 2010 and 2014 and finished fourth in 2012.

Ghana had appeared in the 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 editions and France will be their 5th appearance.

North Korea are the defending world champions.