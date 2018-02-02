Ile Maurice: Un pays où la fortune personnelle augmente le plus

La fortune personnelle au niveau mondial a atteint «$215 trillion» (un «trillion» en anglais équivaut à mille milliards en français) en 2017. C'est du moins ce qu'indique, dans un article en date du 31 janvier 2018, le journal américain Barron's qui cite un rapport du New World Wealth sur le «global wealth migration».

Cette somme répresente une hausse de 12% par rapport aux «$192 trillion» enregistrés en 2016, ajoute le journal Barron's. Maurice figure parmi les pays où la fortune personnelle a crû le plus. «The top performing markets during the year were: India, Malta, China, Mauritius and Poland, which all saw their levels of wealth rise by 20% or more in 2017», est-il écrit dans l'article.

Riches expatriés

Pourquoi cette hausse de la fortune personnelle? Elle est due à l'arrivée continue de riches expatriés. «Wealth growth rates in Malta and Mauritius, along with New Zealand, Israel, Australia, the U.S., Luxembourg and Switzerland were all assisted by the ongoing migration of wealthy people to these countries, the report says. Australia and the U.S. logged the most new rich residents, 10,000 and 9,000 respectively.»

New World Wealth, basé à Johannesbourg, en Afrique du Sud, est un groupe de recherche se spécialisant dans les rapports sur les pays et dans les statistiques sur la richesse.