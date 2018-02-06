Ile Maurice: Opération strip and search de la police - Il faut enlever toute confusion, dit le DPP

La Constitution ne définit pas le strip and search. C'est ce qui ressort de la dernière Newsletter émis par le bureau du bureau du Directeur des poursuites publiques, ce mardi 6 février.

Le bureau de Satyajit Boolell préconise l'introduction d'un Mauritian Police And Criminal Evidence ('PACE') Bill afin d'enlever toute confusion sur les méthodes de strip and search de la police.

«Whilst the Mauritian law to date does not define strip search, most jurisdictions recognise it as a search involving the removal of some or all the clothing of a person so as to permit a visual inspection of a person's private areas, namely genitals buttocks, breasts (female), or undergarments», peut-on lire.

Il cite ainsi en exemple la Constitution canadienne, qui a elle bien défini les critères pour qu'un strip search puisse avoir lieu lors d'une arrestation. «The arrest itself must be lawful; the strip search must have been truly incidental to the arrest; the strip search itself must have been reasonable in all of the circumstances, and the strip search must have been conducted in a manner that does not infringe section 8 of the Charter [providing for protection against unreasonable search or seizure] », indique la loi canadienne.

Le bureau du DPP recommande l'introduction du Mauritian Police And Criminal Evidence ('PACE') Bill afin d'apporter des changements fondamentaux dans les enquêtes policières. «It will do away with provisional charges although the possibility of a "holding charge" may exist in complex cases. There is no magic to PACE. It will codify the measures and steps to be taken by the police within the boundaries of the law when interfering with the crucial freedoms of the citizen.»

Samedi, des limiers de l'Anti Drug and Smuggling Unit (ADSU) avait débarqué chez une adolescente de 14 ans pour une perquisition. Après avoir fouillé la maison, les policiers ont effectué un strip and search sur la jeune fille. Tout cela en l'absence de ces parents.