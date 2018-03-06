Afrique: Top 20 RFI - Wahbi khazri fait son entrée

L'international tunisien Wahbi Khazri est en train de vivre belle saison au Stade Rennais. Le cadre des Aigles de Carthage, prêté cet été par Sunderland, en est à 9 buts en 17 matches.
« C'est un joueur clé. Il permet de montrer la voie du succès », s'est félicité son coach Sabri Lamouchi. Avec un but supplémentaire, l'Egyptien Mohamed Salah est toujours solidement accroché en haut de notre classement.
CLASSEMENT DES BUTEURS AFRICAINS D'EUROPE
Buts Place Joueurs Clubs/Nationalité(s) Matches Moy.
24 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool/Egypte 28 0,86
20 2 Moussa Marega Porto/Mali 24 0,83
15 3 Vincent Aboubakar Porto/Cameroun 22 0,68
14 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang* Arsenal/Gabon 19 0,73
14 - Karl Toko-Ekambi Angers/Cameroun 27 0,52
12 6 Emmanuel Adebayor Istanbul Basaksehir/Togo 22 0,55
11 7 Julio Tavarès Dijon/Cap Vert 19 0,58
11 - Khalid Boutaïb Yeni Malatyaspor/Maroc 22 0,50
11 - Abdoulay Diaby Club Bruges/Mali 26 0.40
10 10 Zakaria Labyad Utrecht/Maroc 23 0.42
10 Hassane Bandé Malines/Burkina Faso 23 0.39
10 Zinho Gano Ostende/Belgique-Guinée-Bissau 26 0.38
9 13 Cédric Bakambu** Villarreal/RDC 15 0,60
9 - Wahbi Khazri Rennes/Tunisie 17 0.53
9 - Bartholomew Ogbeche Willem II/Nigeria 16 0,60
9 - Hamdi Harbaoui Zulte-Waregem/Tunisie 17 0,53
9 - Henry Onyekuru Anderlecht/Nigeria 19 0,47
9 - Salomon Kalou Hertha Berlin/Côte d'Ivoire 22 0,41
9 - Arouna Koné Sivasspor/Côte d'Ivoire 23 0,39
9 - Mbaye Leye Eupen/Sénégal 23 0,39