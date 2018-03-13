Afrique: Top 20 RFI - Ryad Mharez refait surface

L'international Algérien Riyad Mahrez s'est illustré lors de la victoire écrasante des Foxes face à West Bromwich Albion.
Il a inscrit un but et fait une passe décisive. Le voilà dans notre classement avec 10 buts en 28 matches. L'Egyptien Mohamed Salah est toujours sur la première marche du podium.
CLASSEMENT DES BUTEURS AFRICAINS D'EUROPE
Buts Place Joueurs Clubs/Nationalité(s) Matches Moy.
24 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool/Egypte 29 0,83
20 2 Moussa Marega Porto/Mali 24 0,83
15 3 Vincent Aboubakar Porto/Cameroun 23 0,65
15 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang* Arsenal/Gabon 20 0,75
14 5 Karl Toko-Ekambi Angers/Cameroun 28 0,50
12 6 Emmanuel Adebayor Istanbul Basaksehir/Togo 22 0,55
11 7 Julio Tavarès Dijon/Cap Vert 20 0,55
11 - Khalid Boutaïb Yeni Malatyaspor/Maroc 23 0,48
11 - Arouna Koné Sivasspor/Côte d'Ivoire 24 0,46
11 Zakaria Labyad Utrecht/Maroc 24 0,46
11 Hassane Bandé Malines/Burkina Faso 25 0,44
11 - Abdoulay Diaby Club Bruges/Mali 27 0,41
10 13 Zinho Gano Ostende/Belgique-Guinée-Bissau 26 0,38
10 - Alassane Pléa Nice/Franco-Malien 27 0,37
10 - Ryad Mahrez Leicester/Algérie 28 0,36
9 16 Cédric Bakambu** Villarreal/RDC 15 0,60
9 - Bartholomew Ogbeche Willem II/Nigeria 16 0,60
9 - Hamdi Harbaoui Zulte-Waregem/Tunisie 17 0,53
9 Wahbi Khazri Rennes/Tunisie 18 0,50
9 - Henry Onyekuru Anderlecht/Nigeria 19 0,47