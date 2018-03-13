13 Mars 2018

Radio France Internationale

Afrique: Top 20 RFI - Ryad Mharez refait surface

Tagged:

Sur le même sujet

L'international Algérien Riyad Mahrez s'est illustré lors de la victoire écrasante des Foxes face à West Bromwich Albion.

Il a inscrit un but et fait une passe décisive. Le voilà dans notre classement avec 10 buts en 28 matches. L'Egyptien Mohamed Salah est toujours sur la première marche du podium.

CLASSEMENT DES BUTEURS AFRICAINS D'EUROPE

Buts Place Joueurs Clubs/Nationalité(s) Matches Moy.

24 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool/Egypte 29 0,83

20 2 Moussa Marega Porto/Mali 24 0,83

15 3 Vincent Aboubakar Porto/Cameroun 23 0,65

15 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang* Arsenal/Gabon 20 0,75

14 5 Karl Toko-Ekambi Angers/Cameroun 28 0,50

12 6 Emmanuel Adebayor Istanbul Basaksehir/Togo 22 0,55

11 7 Julio Tavarès Dijon/Cap Vert 20 0,55

11 - Khalid Boutaïb Yeni Malatyaspor/Maroc 23 0,48

11 - Arouna Koné Sivasspor/Côte d'Ivoire 24 0,46

11 Zakaria Labyad Utrecht/Maroc 24 0,46

11 Hassane Bandé Malines/Burkina Faso 25 0,44

11 - Abdoulay Diaby Club Bruges/Mali 27 0,41

10 13 Zinho Gano Ostende/Belgique-Guinée-Bissau 26 0,38

10 - Alassane Pléa Nice/Franco-Malien 27 0,37

10 - Ryad Mahrez Leicester/Algérie 28 0,36

9 16 Cédric Bakambu** Villarreal/RDC 15 0,60

9 - Bartholomew Ogbeche Willem II/Nigeria 16 0,60

9 - Hamdi Harbaoui Zulte-Waregem/Tunisie 17 0,53

9 Wahbi Khazri Rennes/Tunisie 18 0,50

9 - Henry Onyekuru Anderlecht/Nigeria 19 0,47

Afrique

Visite de travail du Président de la Commission de l'union Africaine en Algérie

Le Président de la Commission de l'Union africaine, Moussa Faki Mahamat, a effectué une visite de travail… Plus »

Cliquez ici pour lire l'article sur le site de RFI.

Copyright © 2018 Radio France Internationale. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 800 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.