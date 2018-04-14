Ile Maurice: Chagos - Theresa May doit s'excuser pour les erreurs britanniques

La Première ministre britannique doit soutenir les autres pays du Commonwealth dans leur effort de rétablir les erreurs historiques sur les Chagos. C'est en substance ce qu'estime la secrétaire aux affaires étrangères du Royaume-Uni.

Dans un article pour the House magazine, le 12 avril, et relayé par la presse britannique, dont The Guardian, Emily Thornberry declare : "This week would be an appropriate moment to correct that historic mistake, and would send a wider signal to our Commonwealth cousins that we in the UK truly recognise that the days are gone when our union was described - in colonial terms - as the 'British Commonwealth'. This great institution does not exist for the benefit of Britain, and even less simply to make up for the post-Brexit hole in our trading balance sheet. It exists for the collective benefit of all its members, and the wider benefit of the world."

Un comité du Commonwealth doit en effet se tenir à Londres en ce mois d'avril. Et la secrétaire aux affaires étrangères invite Theresa May à s'excuser auprès des leaders du Commonwealth pour les ratés passés du gouvernement britannique.

Trente-trois pays du Commonwealth avaient soutenu Maurice dans sa résolution aux Nations unies pour référer le Royaume-Uni à la Cour internationale de justice, l'en dernier.