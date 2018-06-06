Ile Maurice: After three budgets and 42 months - has Government kept its economic promises ?

An evidence-based and fact-driven evaluation

Before the Minister of Finance stands up to deliver the 2018/19 Budget speech on June 14th, Government will have completed 70% of its five-year mandate and presented three budgets. This is sufficient time to examine its economic performance by comparing what it pledged to achieve after winning office in December 2014 and what it has actually accomplished after three and a half years. In addition to an evaluative appraisal, the aim is to recognise the very long and arduous road we still have to travel to attain a high income country status and to highlight issues that deserve urgent attention.

1 - The seven key economic promises of Government

The principal economic performance indicators of Government are contained in three documents that spell out in quantitative terms its main objectives during the 2015- 2020 mandate. These are the Government programme of January 2015, the 2015/2016 budget of March 2015 and the speech on 'Achieving the second economic miracle' by the Prime Minister in August 2015.

These seven undertakings could not be clearer and simpler and are as follows, using the actual quotes.

'For 2015/2016, we expect GDP growth to go up to 5.3 per cent and ... we are targeting an average growth rate of 5.5 per cent annually as from 2017';

'Our objective is to attain a GDP per capita of far more than 13,500 US dollars by the

year 2018'. And reach high income status;

'Some 15,000 jobs will be created annually' and '100,000 new direct and indirect jobs within the coming five years';

'Foreign Direct Investment will grow significantly to around Rs 140 b over five years (an average of Rs 28 b per year )' ;

'Investment will rise to 25% of GDP' ;

'Manufacturing today (2015) accounts for about 18% of our economy and we aim to increase its share significantly to 25% within the next three years (2018)';

'Government will ensure that the public sector debt as a ratio of GDP is on a declining trend in order to achieve the statutory requirement of 50 % by 2018'.

2 - Origin of data and statistics and some sectoral considerations

The exercise is a sober, lucid, and realistic assessment, immune from charm offensive, spin doctoring, the pomp and pizzazz and the chorus of congratulations and condemnations that invariably surround the budget for a few days. It basically uses the facts, figures and projections of Statistics Mauritius, the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Mauritius, IMF, MCB focus and SBM insights.

Before considering these performances, it is opportune to shine light on some sectoral developments which while being positive must be contextualised because of some inherent risks and vulnerabilities.

3 - An ambitious public investment programme with green shoots and some major caveats

Undoubtedly Government sells its massive public investment programme as the jewel in its economic crown. It purports to modernise, upgrade and expand the road infrastructure and land transport system through the Metro Express and the Road Decongestion programme. Upon completion, they will significantly transform the transport infrastructure and landscape of the country and alter the travel pattern of commuters. It is also giving a much needed boost to the construction industry. However it is hell for the travelling public and for many residents during the protracted execution period. Sadly, the Terre- Rouge-Verdun road remains a bottomless financial pit with hardly any sustainable engineering remedy in view. And the real impact of this very onerous investment on the public sector debt has been eluded by the use of a Special Purpose Vehicle that keeps the debt outside the public sector even if Government has guaranteed the annuity repayments to the Exim Bank of India.

4 - A revived construction sector after many years of agony

The current buoyancy in the construction sector is driven by the projected massive investment in public infrastructure. The sector has grown by 7.5% in 2017 and is forecast to expand by 9.5% in 2018. However this comes after a cumulative contraction of 25% over five consecutive years between 2011 and 2015. There is also need to monitor its impact on the balance of trade because of its high import content. It could be a cause of anxiety as it would contribute to a widening of the already yawning trade deficit;

Because of the low base for the construction sector after many years of decline and delays in project implementation, the official statistics do not show an improved public sector investment. The table above is very revealing.

The share of total investment to GDP has decreased from 18.9% in 2014 to 17.3% in 2017 and is projected to inch lower at 17.2 % in 2018. The percentage of public sector investment to GDP has also diminished from 4.8% in 2014 to 4.1% in 2017 and is expected to rise to 4.6% in 2018 if projects are implemented in a timely manner. There is also the major problem of the systematic and severe under execution of the capital budget. In the current financial year, only 33% of the budgeted sum of Rs 12.7 b has been spent by March 2018, leaving a huge unspent capital budget. It not only distorts the budget deficit but such huge underspending lowers the actual public sector investment.

5- Tourism keeps forging ahead but at a slower pace and a China conundrum

The tourism sector has done well with the opening up of the skies and the diversification of markets. The growth was already healthy at 6.3% in 2014 and has risen to an annual rate of around 8% between 2015 and 2017, essentially due to the excellent result of 2016 (11.5% growth). The forecast for 2018 is a slower expansion of 4.7% while the actual growth for the first four months of 2018 is at 2.3% only. The downside is the drastic drop of 19% in arrivals from China between 2015 and 2017. Worryingly, there is a further decline of 16% from China for the first four months of 2018. Also the Africa-Asia corridor is going nowhere as evidenced by the very low number of passengers that use Mauritius as an aviation hub between the two regions. The Singapore flights cater essentially for Mauritius passengers while Air Mauritius has ceased operations to Maputo due to huge losses. The same fate will likely befall the Dar es Salaam services in the near future as the national carrier would not be able to sustain such deficit making routes. It is simply not attractive to lure traffic in the Africa-Asia corridor because of much better alternatives from competitors.

6 - Financial services must brace to face structural headwinds

The financial services sector which represents around 12% of GDP has grown by an annual average rate of 5.5% over the threeyear period ended 2017 and is predicted to expand by 5.5% again in 2018. It is exactly the same growth rate as in 2014. However there are looming challenges with the implementation of BEPS, the requirements for substantial economic activities, the principal purpose test for anti-tax avoidance, the reform of the deemed foreign tax credit, the impact of the new treaty with India as from April 2019 and the determination of many African countries to renegotiate the tax treaties to balance the allocation of taxing rights. Hopefully, the roadmap being prepared will pave the way to cross these hurdles and help mitigate the impact on the sector. Otherwise growth will taper.

7 - ICT should gear up to the new possibilities of the fourth industrial revolution

The ICT sector has grown by around 5.6% per year between 2015 and 2017 and is projected to expand at a slower pace of 4.5% in 2018 compared to the 10% that it recorded a few years back and 6.6% in 2014. We need to reverse this declining growth pattern by shifting our focus to the digitalisation of the economy in order to start reaping the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, 3D printing, internet of things and block chain technology and fintech will deeply affect every aspect of the economy and society, from manufacturing to agriculture, from retailing to finance, from transportation to construction, from education to medicine, amongst others. We must attract investment in technology and lure digital-savvy talents and companies to our shore to capture these benefits and move up the revenue value chain. Sadly, the share of FDI going into ICT was less than half of 1% for the 2015-2017 interval.

8 - Beware of the changing pace of growth in these clusters

While these sectors have produced good results until now, we should track some key fundamentals that could morph into disquieting trends. The table below serves as a reminder against exuberance.

The rate of growth of tourism has decelerated from 11.5% in 2016 to 5.2% in 2017 and to 2.3% for the first four months of 2018;

The expansion of financial services has remained constant at around 5.5% between 2014 and 2018;

The ICT sector has grown at a much lower pace of 4.4% in 2017 compared to 6.6% in 2014 and 7.1% in 2015;

Construction declined substantially by 25% between 2011 and 2016, grew by 7.5% in 2017 and is expected to expand by 9.5% in 2018. However it is still well below its 2010 contribution to the economy. Its secular fall is characterised by its declining share to GDP from 7 % in 2010 to only 4.3 %