9 Juin 2018

Les Dépêches de Brazzaville (Brazzaville)

Afrique: Présentation des sélections africaines - Les vingt-trois Aigles de Carthage de la Tunisie pour le mondial

Par James Golden Eloué

Les Aigles de Carthage vont disputer leur cinquième Coupe du monde après 1978, 1998, 2002 et 2006 avec pour ambitions de dépasser, pour la première fois, l'étape du premier tour. La Tunisie aura pour adversaires la Belgique, le Panama, l'Angleterre et l'Islande.

Les vingt-trois Tunisiens

Gardiens

16- Aymen Mathlouthi (Al-Baten, ARS);

1- Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al-Shabab, ARS);

22- Mouez Hassen (Châteauroux, FRA).

Défenseurs

21- Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, EGY);

11- Dylan Bronn (La Gantoise, BEL);

6- Rami Bedoui (Etoile SS);

3- Yohan Ben Alouane (Leicester, ANG);

2- Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, TUR);

4- Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien);

5- Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, FRA);

12- Ali Maaloul (Ah Ahly, EGY).

Milieux

14- Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al-Ahli SC, ARS);

15- Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain);

17- Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier, FRA);

13- Ferjani Sassi (Al-Nasr, ARS);

20- Ghaylene Chaalali (ES Tunis).

Attaquants

8- Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifak, ARS);

9- Anice Badri (Esperance ST);

18- Bassem Srarfi (Nice, FRA);

10- Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, FRA);

23- Naïm Sliti (Dijon, FRA);

7- Saîf-Eddine Khaoui (Troyes, FRA);

19- Saber Khalifa (Club Africain).

