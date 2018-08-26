25 Août 2018

L'Express (Port Louis)

Ile Maurice: SOS village - Plus de 200 personnes aident les enfants

Donner un coup de neuf au SOS village. C'est le pari pris par Carrick Investment Services qui réunit aujourd'hui plus de 200 volontaires qui veulent redonner de l'éclat au SOS Village - une initiative des plus louables.

«The House Painting Initiative has always been about helping the children and Carrick's drive to give back to communities around Africa, but it has now become so much more. The island is coming together; from Mauritians to expats with their families, as well as corporates and media outlets like l'express and Radio One. This truly is about a community joining forces to help a struggling NGO and show the children that they matter and to always have hope», fait ressortir Evie Pagliarulo de Carrick Investment Services.

