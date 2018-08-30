Afrique: IAAF Continental Cup - Ta Lou et Yego en capitaines de Team Africa

A 10 jours de l'IAAF Continental Cup, une compétition qui oppose des équipes issues des différents continent, on connait la composition des équipes.

La CAA (Confédération africaine d'athlètisme) a choisi l'Ivoirienne Marie José ta Lou et le Kényan Julius Yego respectivement comme capitaines des équipes féminine et masculine.

ONLY 10 DAYS TO GO

All four teams for the IAAF Continental Cup have now been announced

See who will be in Ostrava:#TeamAfrica: https://t.co/I7if8zJMJH#TeamAmericas: https://t.co/vDbVJ0CvOO#TeamAsiaPacific: https://t.co/Rp5EqvetSH#TeamEurope: https://t.co/f1qN7lt7Z6 pic.twitter.com/KAUfGri1f4

-- IAAF (@iaaforg) 29 août 2018

Star du sprint désormais et en finale de la Diamond League 2018, Ta Lou conduira un effectif parmi lequel la Sud-africaine Caster Semenya, la Kenyane Hellen Obiri au 3000 m ou encore la Burkinabè Marthe Koala au saut en longueur. Elle-même sera alignée sur le 100, 200 et 4×100 m.

Chez les hommes, le porte-drapeau est le lanceur de javelot Julius Yego. A ses côtés, l'Ivoirien Arthur Gue sur 100 et 4×100 m, le Botswanais Nijel Amos sont des chances de médailles.

L'IAAF Continental Cup a lieu du 8 au 9 septembre à Ostrava.

MEN

100m: Arthur Cisse (CIV), Akani Simbine (RSA)

200m: Divine Oduduru (NGR), Ncincihli Titi (RSA)

400m: Thapelo Phora (RSA), Baboloki Thebe (BOT)

800m: Nijel Amos (BOT), Emmanuel Korir (KEN)

1500m: Elijah Manangoi (KEN), Ronald Musagala (UGA)

3000m: Getaneh Molla (ETH), Edward Zakayo (KEN)

3000m steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR), Conseslus Kipruto (KEN)

110m haies: Oyeniyi Abejoye (NGR), Antonio Alkana (RSA)

400m haies: Cornel Fredericks (RSA), Abdelmalik Lahoulou (ALG)

Saut en hauteur: Chris Moleya (RSA), Mathew Sawe (KEN)

Perche: Mohamed Amin Romdhana (TUN), Valco van Wyk (RSA)

Saut à la Longueur: Yahya Berrabah (MAR), Ruswahl Samaai (RSA)

Triple saut: Godfrey Mokoena (RSA), Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR)

Poids: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (NGR), Mohamed Hamza (EGY)

Disque: Victor Hogan (RSA), Elbachir Mbarki (MAR)

Marteau: Mostafa Al Gamal (EGY), Tshepang Makhethe (RSA)

Javelot: Phil-Mar van Rensburg (RSA), Julius Yego (KEN)

4x100m: Henrico Bruintjies (RSA), Arthur Cisse (CIV), Emile Erasmus (RSA), Simon Magakwe (RSA), Akani Simbine (RSA), Ncincihli Titi (RSA)

Mixed 4x400m: Nijel Amos (BOT), Thapelo Phora (RSA), Baboloki Thebe (BOT)

Reserves: Larbi Bourrada (ALG), Ayanleh Souleiman (DJI)

DAMES

100m: Janet Amponsah (GHA), Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV)

200m: Germaine Abessolo Bivina (CMR), Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV)

400m: Christine Botlogetswe (BOT), Caster Semenya (RSA)

800m: Francine Niyonsaba (BDI), Caster Semenya (RSA)

1500m: Rababe Arafi (MAR), Winnie Chebet (KEN)

3000m: Hellen Obiri (KEN), Senbere Teferi (ETH)

3000m steeplechase: Weynshet Ansa (ETH), Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN)

100m haies: Tobi Amusan (NGR), Rikennette Steenkamp (RSA)

400m haies: Lamiae Lhabz (MAR), Glory Nathaniel (NGR)

Saut en hauteur: Hoda Hagras (EGY), Erika Nonhlanhla Seyama (SWZ)

Longueur: Ese Brume (NGR), Marthe Koala (BUR)

Perche: Dina Ahmed Al-Tabaa (EGY), Dorra Mahfoudhi (TUN)

Triple saut: Grace Anigbata (NGR), Zinzi Chambangu (RSA)

Poids: Jessica Da Silva Inchude (GBS), Ischke Senekal (RSA)

Disque: Onyekwere Chioma (NGR), Ischke Senekal (RSA)

Marteau: Ogunrinde Temilola (NGR), Soukaina Zakkour (MAR)

Javelot: Kelechi Nwanaga (NGR), Jo-Ane van Dyk (RSA)

4x100m: Janet Amponsah (GHA), Tobi Amusan (NGR), Rosemary Chukwuma (NGR), Blessing Okagbare (NGR), Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV), Joy Uba-Gabriel (NGR)

Mixed 4x400m: Christine Botlogetswe (BOT), Glory Nathaniel (NGR), Caster Semenya (RSA)

Reserves: Mercy Nti-Obong (NGR), Chidi Okezie (NGR), Besu Sado (ETH), Ajayi Yinca (NGR)