Ile Maurice: Affaires Sobrinho et Platinum Card - Les 5 attributions rédigées par Gurib-Fakim

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim a elle-même rédigé 5 des 15 attributions de la commission d'enquête qu'elle avait instituée en tant que présidente de la Republique en mars dernier. C'est ce qu'a révélé Me Nadeem Hyderkhan, ce jeudi 30 août, devant la commission d'enquête sur l'ex-cheffe de l'État.

Il s'agit des items 9, 10, 11, 12 et 13 listés dans le communiqué que le bureau de la présidence a envoyé, le 16 mars. À quoi font-ils référence ?

9. To investigate the circumstances in which H.E. The President was appointed on the board of the PEI;

10. To investigate the circumstances and rationale of issuing a Barclays Platinum Card to H.E. The President of the Republic;

11. To look into and scrutinize all transactions of the Platinum card by H.E The President;

12. To inquire into and report as to the circumstances leading to the publication of confidential banking records in the press;

13. To inquire into the relevant mechanisms utilized and the parties involved in order to leak the banking records to the press.

Les autres attributions concernent, elles, plus spécifiquement l'homme d'affaires Álvaro Sobrinho et son business à Maurice. À la commission Caunhye, ce jeudi 30 août, Me Nadeem Hyderkhan a aussi indiqué que c'est l'ex-présidente Ameenah Gurib-Fakim qui a inséré le heading du communiqué.

Celui-ci se lit comme suit : Terms of Reference of the Commission of Inquiry into (1) The Regulatory Authorization of Business and Financial Services Entities held and controlled directly or indirectly by Mr Alvaro Sobrinho and his relevant counterparts in Mauritius (2) Leaking of Banking Records (3) Conduct of the President in relation to credit card issued by Planet Earth Institute.

Quelle sera la réplique de l'ex-présidente Ameenah Gurib-Fakim ? Réponse peut-être le jeudi 6 sepmbre, lorsque la commission d'enquête présidée par le Puisne Judge Asraf Caunhye se réunira.

