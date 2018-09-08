7 Septembre 2018

Gabonews (Libreville)

Gabon: Liste officielle des candidats investis par le parti RHM aux Législatives d'octobre 2018

Tagged:

Sur le même sujet

Publication officielle de la liste des 135 candidats investis par le parti Rassembblement Héritage et Modernité. Le RHM sera représenté dans chaque province notamment à l'Estuaire et à la Ngounié avec 24 candidats.

G1 - ESTUAIRE

OWENDO:

1er Arr

Titulaire: FOURN OBASSANI Aubin Claude

Suppléant: MAMBOUDOU Yolande

AKANDA:

1er Arr

Titulaire: NDATY Jean Kiston (RHM/UN)

Suppléant: MOUBADA Michel

NTOUM:

1er Arr

Titulaire: ESSONO OBIANG Jean César

Suppléant: ONGOTHA YENO Aude M.

3è Arr

Titulaire: NTOUTOUME BEYEME Aristide

Suppléant: BIVIGOU Brigitte

Département du KOMO - MONDAH:

Siège Unique

Titulaire: OYONE OBAME Joachim

Suppléant: MIBOGHET Daniel

KOMO - KANGO:

1er Arr

Titulaire: NZONG-MBA Charles

Suppléant: MANOMBA KASSA Ep. MOUGUENGUI

NOYA:

2è Arr

Titulaire: NDONG NTOUTOUME Paul Thomas

Suppléant: ABO EMANE Félicien

COMMUNE DE LIBREVILLE

1er Arr /2è siège

Titulaire: TCHICOT Victorine

Suppléant: ASSOUMOU NDO Merlin

2ème Arr / 2è siège

Titulaire: BILIE BI ESSONE Faustin Laurent

Suppléant: DIKEKE Celestine

3è Arr / 1er siège

Titulaire: ENGONZO'O Jean Paulin Damon

Suppléant: INDJENDJET GONDJOUT Melvin Vincent

4è Arr/ 1er siège

Titulaire: BARRO CHAMBRIER Alexandre

Suppléant: MABISMANGOYE Patrick

4è Arr / 2è siège

Titulaire: RENOMBO Aimé Régis

Suppléant: ROYEMBO Joe

6è Arr / 1er siège

Titulaire: MFOUMBOULOU Anatole

Suppléant: BAH ELLA Edoxie

6è Arr / 2è siège

Titulaire: BIYOGHE BI MBA Jean Baptiste

Suppléant: FIOCA Nadege Créole

G2 - HAUT-OGOOUÉ

FRANCEVILLE

3è Arr

Titulaire: ANDJEMBE Joseph

Suppléant: ONKASSA Jean Bruno

DEPARTEMENT DE L'OGOOUÉ-LETILI

Titulaire: MOUKASSA Joel

Suppléant: OLENDE Fidèle

G3 - MOYEN OGOOUÉ

LAMBARENE

2è Arr

Titulaire: MAYOMBO BOUSSOUGOU Daniel

Suppléant: MANGOMO Adelaide

OGOOUE ET DES LACS

3è (Ogooué Aval)

Titulaire: GOULONGANA Jean-Robert

Suppléant: ANOMERAWANI André Jules

4è (Ogooué: Ngounié/Amont)

Titulaire: BEKALE Yves

Suppléant: AKANGOUANE Félix

ABANGA - BIGNE

1er (Ndjolé)

Titulaire: NDONG Emmanuel

Suppléant: MBA NTONTOME François

2è (Ebel-Menguegne/Bifoun-Weliga)

Titulaire: NDONG MEYE Pierre

Suppléant: MANGOUNGOU Corneille

3è (Samkita / Ebel-Alembé)

Titulaire: ELANG Henri Paul

Suppléant: ATEME Serge

G4 - NGOUNIÉ

OGOULOU/MIMONGO

1er Arr

Titulaire: NGOMA MANDOUNGOU Senturel

Suppléant: BOUDIALA Samuel

2e Arr

Titulaire: KOUONGA Rigobert

Suppléant: MONDO Vivianne

TSAMBA MAGOTSI/FOUGAMOU:

1er Arr

Titulaire: MAPAGA Jean Grégoire

Suppléant: MAGANGA Pierrette

2è Arr:

Titulaire: LABAYE David

Suppléant: MOUET Alexandre

COMMUNE DE MOUILA:

1er Arr

Titulaire: MABIALA Serge Maurice

Suppléant: LEKOUAKA Jacques

2è Arr

Titulaire: BOUSSOUGOU KOUMBA Jean Paul

Suppléant: MANGA Célestin

DOUYA ONOYE:

1er

Titulaire: MOKAMBO Clément

Suppléant: MOUSSAVOU Pauline

3e

Titulaire: BITA MOMBO Alexis

Suppléant: VESTE EKIA Ornela Alix

BOUMI-LOUETSI/MBIGOU

2e

Titulaire: Dr NZIENGUI MACKITA Daniel

Suppléant: MOUELA Pascal

NDOLOU/MANDJI

1er

Titulaire: BOUSSAMBA MALA ISSA

Suppléant: MOUSSIROU G. Ornela

LOUETSI-WANO/LEBAMBA

Siège unique

Titulaire: BOUDZANGA Celestin

Suppléant: MOUGNALA Celestin

G5 - OGOOUÉ-IVINDO

MAKOKOU

1er Arr.

Titulaire: NGOMBETSIA Jean Charles

Suppléant: KANABEHA Prosper

LA ZADIE/MEKAMBO

1er

Titulaire: MOMOADJAMBO Sylvain

Suppléant: MBYMBA WA MELAYO Philippe

Titulaire: ILAMBI MBIMBA Pierre Noël

Suppléant: DJIAMOBANGOUE

LA LOPE/BOOUE

1er

Titulaire: MBOUADOUMA Paul René

Suppléant: ALLA MBENI Annice-Mireille

G6 - NYANGA

TCHIBANGA

1er Arr.

Titulaire: NDOMBI Georgette

Suppléant: DELICAT Thérèse

2è Arr.

Titulaire: IVALA Christian Clotaire

Suppléant: MBADINGA Parfait Landry

MOUGOUTSI

1er

Titulaire: MOUTELY Gervais

Suppléant: MOUSSAVOU Faustin

DOUIGNY

1er

Titulaire: MAMBINGA Armand

Suppléant: MBOUMBA MBOUMBA

Titulaire: BOUSSAMBA MOULILI Félix

Suppléant: MBANDINGA NZIENGUI Wilfried

BASSE - BANIO

1er

Titulaire: NDEMBET MAKAYA Jean Paul

Suppléant: NIAMBI Adrienne

Titulaire: ANTONIO Donatien

Suppléant: PAMBO Pierre

G7 - OGOOUÉ-LOLO

KOULAMOUTOU

1er Arr.

Titulaire: IKABANGA Arthur

Suppléant: SIAHOU Jean

LOLO BOUENGUIDI

2e (Popa)

Titulaire: BONDA Célestin

Suppléant: MINGHIENDZI Bertrand

3e (Basse-Lombo)

Titulaire: MAVANDJI Amos Médard

Suppléant: NDOUMBI INDENGEULA Ghyslain

MULUNDU

2e (Matsatsa)

Titulaire: LINDEME Jean-Pierre

Suppléant: MOULOUBOU Nicolas

3e (Ndangui)

Titulaire: MOSTINDA MOUANGATWA Serge

Suppléant: NDZOUKOU Dieudonné

L'OFFOUE-ONOYE

Siège unique (Iboundji)

Titulaire: MOMBO Alain Michel

Suppléant: BOUNDZANGA Roland

G8 - OGOOUÉ-MARITIME

PORT-GENTIL

1er Arr.

Titulaire: TSASSA Ep MBANIET Marguerite

Suppléant: YOUMANE François

2è Arr.

Titulaire: NKOLO ESONGHE Ep. ONANGA Georgina

Suppléant: IRROMBA Henriette Josiane

3e Arr.

Titulaire: MATENDET Nicaise

Suppléant:

4e Arr.

Titulaire: NZAMBA-NZIENGUI Jean Claude

Suppléant: MOUELET Jean Nicolas

DEPARTEMENT D'ETIMBOUE/ COMMUNE D'OMBOUE

1er (Commune de Gamba)

Titulaire: MOUSSAVOU MOUSSAVOU Jean Claude

Suppléant: MBADINGA MABICKA Guy Aimé

G9 - WOLEU-NTEM

OYEM

1er Arr.

Titulaire: EBE MEYE Jean Philippe

Suppléant: MENGUE NDONG Emmanuel

WOLEU

1er (BISSOK)

Titulaire: ENGONGA Prince Prosper

Suppléant: NZAME BIYOGHE Pélagie

2è (ELLELEM)

Titulaire: OWONO NDONG Edgard

Suppléant: MISSANG NGUEMA Hugues

NTEM

1er (BITAM)

Titulaire: MBEANG ONDO Aubin

Suppléant: ELLA-NZOMO EFO

2è (EKORETE/BIKONDOME)

Titulaire: OBONE EBANG Blandine épse BEKA

Suppléant: MEDZANG ONDO Sylvin

4è (KOUM/KESS/MBOA'A)

Titulaire: MENDENE MOZOGO Joseph

Suppléant: TOUNG ASSOUNMOU Donald Renaud

HAUT-NTEM/ MINVOUL

1er (COMMUNE/NORD)

Titulaire: OYANE Célestin

Suppléant: ENAME OBONE Bertrand

2è (SOSSOLO-NTEM/SUD)

Titulaire: NANG MENDOME Gio Gilbert

Suppléant: NDONG EYAGA Mesmin

OKANO/ MITZIC

2è (LALARA/OKALA)

Titulaire: MBIRA OBOUNE Jean Chrisosthome

Suppléant: OYE ONDO Petula

3è (SAM/DOUM)

Titulaire: NDONG BIYOGHE Sébastien

Suppléant: ONDO METOULE Andoche

Gabon

Le Centre gabonais des élections reçoit la nouvelle liste électorale

Petit à petit, le Gabon se dirige vers les élections législatives et locales jumelées dont… Plus »

Lire l'article original sur Gabonews.

Copyright © 2018 Gabonews. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 600 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.