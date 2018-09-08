Gabon: Liste officielle des candidats investis par le parti RHM aux Législatives d'octobre 2018

Publication officielle de la liste des 135 candidats investis par le parti Rassembblement Héritage et Modernité. Le RHM sera représenté dans chaque province notamment à l'Estuaire et à la Ngounié avec 24 candidats.
G1 - ESTUAIRE
OWENDO:
1er Arr
Titulaire: FOURN OBASSANI Aubin Claude
Suppléant: MAMBOUDOU Yolande
AKANDA:
1er Arr
Titulaire: NDATY Jean Kiston (RHM/UN)
Suppléant: MOUBADA Michel
NTOUM:
1er Arr
Titulaire: ESSONO OBIANG Jean César
Suppléant: ONGOTHA YENO Aude M.
3è Arr
Titulaire: NTOUTOUME BEYEME Aristide
Suppléant: BIVIGOU Brigitte
Département du KOMO - MONDAH:
Siège Unique
Titulaire: OYONE OBAME Joachim
Suppléant: MIBOGHET Daniel
KOMO - KANGO:
1er Arr
Titulaire: NZONG-MBA Charles
Suppléant: MANOMBA KASSA Ep. MOUGUENGUI
NOYA:
2è Arr
Titulaire: NDONG NTOUTOUME Paul Thomas
Suppléant: ABO EMANE Félicien
COMMUNE DE LIBREVILLE
1er Arr /2è siège
Titulaire: TCHICOT Victorine
Suppléant: ASSOUMOU NDO Merlin
2ème Arr / 2è siège
Titulaire: BILIE BI ESSONE Faustin Laurent
Suppléant: DIKEKE Celestine
3è Arr / 1er siège
Titulaire: ENGONZO'O Jean Paulin Damon
Suppléant: INDJENDJET GONDJOUT Melvin Vincent
4è Arr/ 1er siège
Titulaire: BARRO CHAMBRIER Alexandre
Suppléant: MABISMANGOYE Patrick
4è Arr / 2è siège
Titulaire: RENOMBO Aimé Régis
Suppléant: ROYEMBO Joe
6è Arr / 1er siège
Titulaire: MFOUMBOULOU Anatole
Suppléant: BAH ELLA Edoxie
6è Arr / 2è siège
Titulaire: BIYOGHE BI MBA Jean Baptiste
Suppléant: FIOCA Nadege Créole
G2 - HAUT-OGOOUÉ
FRANCEVILLE
3è Arr
Titulaire: ANDJEMBE Joseph
Suppléant: ONKASSA Jean Bruno
DEPARTEMENT DE L'OGOOUÉ-LETILI
Titulaire: MOUKASSA Joel
Suppléant: OLENDE Fidèle
G3 - MOYEN OGOOUÉ
LAMBARENE
2è Arr
Titulaire: MAYOMBO BOUSSOUGOU Daniel
Suppléant: MANGOMO Adelaide
OGOOUE ET DES LACS
3è (Ogooué Aval)
Titulaire: GOULONGANA Jean-Robert
Suppléant: ANOMERAWANI André Jules
4è (Ogooué: Ngounié/Amont)
Titulaire: BEKALE Yves
Suppléant: AKANGOUANE Félix
ABANGA - BIGNE
1er (Ndjolé)
Titulaire: NDONG Emmanuel
Suppléant: MBA NTONTOME François
2è (Ebel-Menguegne/Bifoun-Weliga)
Titulaire: NDONG MEYE Pierre
Suppléant: MANGOUNGOU Corneille
3è (Samkita / Ebel-Alembé)
Titulaire: ELANG Henri Paul
Suppléant: ATEME Serge
G4 - NGOUNIÉ
OGOULOU/MIMONGO
1er Arr
Titulaire: NGOMA MANDOUNGOU Senturel
Suppléant: BOUDIALA Samuel
2e Arr
Titulaire: KOUONGA Rigobert
Suppléant: MONDO Vivianne
TSAMBA MAGOTSI/FOUGAMOU:
1er Arr
Titulaire: MAPAGA Jean Grégoire
Suppléant: MAGANGA Pierrette
2è Arr:
Titulaire: LABAYE David
Suppléant: MOUET Alexandre
COMMUNE DE MOUILA:
1er Arr
Titulaire: MABIALA Serge Maurice
Suppléant: LEKOUAKA Jacques
2è Arr
Titulaire: BOUSSOUGOU KOUMBA Jean Paul
Suppléant: MANGA Célestin
DOUYA ONOYE:
1er
Titulaire: MOKAMBO Clément
Suppléant: MOUSSAVOU Pauline
3e
Titulaire: BITA MOMBO Alexis
Suppléant: VESTE EKIA Ornela Alix
BOUMI-LOUETSI/MBIGOU
2e
Titulaire: Dr NZIENGUI MACKITA Daniel
Suppléant: MOUELA Pascal
NDOLOU/MANDJI
1er
Titulaire: BOUSSAMBA MALA ISSA
Suppléant: MOUSSIROU G. Ornela
LOUETSI-WANO/LEBAMBA
Siège unique
Titulaire: BOUDZANGA Celestin
Suppléant: MOUGNALA Celestin
G5 - OGOOUÉ-IVINDO
MAKOKOU
1er Arr.
Titulaire: NGOMBETSIA Jean Charles
Suppléant: KANABEHA Prosper
LA ZADIE/MEKAMBO
1er
Titulaire: MOMOADJAMBO Sylvain
Suppléant: MBYMBA WA MELAYO Philippe
2è
Titulaire: ILAMBI MBIMBA Pierre Noël
Suppléant: DJIAMOBANGOUE
LA LOPE/BOOUE
1er
Titulaire: MBOUADOUMA Paul René
Suppléant: ALLA MBENI Annice-Mireille
G6 - NYANGA
TCHIBANGA
1er Arr.
Titulaire: NDOMBI Georgette
Suppléant: DELICAT Thérèse
2è Arr.
Titulaire: IVALA Christian Clotaire
Suppléant: MBADINGA Parfait Landry
MOUGOUTSI
1er
Titulaire: MOUTELY Gervais
Suppléant: MOUSSAVOU Faustin
DOUIGNY
1er
Titulaire: MAMBINGA Armand
Suppléant: MBOUMBA MBOUMBA
2è
Titulaire: BOUSSAMBA MOULILI Félix
Suppléant: MBANDINGA NZIENGUI Wilfried
BASSE - BANIO
1er
Titulaire: NDEMBET MAKAYA Jean Paul
Suppléant: NIAMBI Adrienne
2è
Titulaire: ANTONIO Donatien
Suppléant: PAMBO Pierre
G7 - OGOOUÉ-LOLO
KOULAMOUTOU
1er Arr.
Titulaire: IKABANGA Arthur
Suppléant: SIAHOU Jean
LOLO BOUENGUIDI
2e (Popa)
Titulaire: BONDA Célestin
Suppléant: MINGHIENDZI Bertrand
3e (Basse-Lombo)
Titulaire: MAVANDJI Amos Médard
Suppléant: NDOUMBI INDENGEULA Ghyslain
MULUNDU
2e (Matsatsa)
Titulaire: LINDEME Jean-Pierre
Suppléant: MOULOUBOU Nicolas
3e (Ndangui)
Titulaire: MOSTINDA MOUANGATWA Serge
Suppléant: NDZOUKOU Dieudonné
L'OFFOUE-ONOYE
Siège unique (Iboundji)
Titulaire: MOMBO Alain Michel
Suppléant: BOUNDZANGA Roland
G8 - OGOOUÉ-MARITIME
PORT-GENTIL
1er Arr.
Titulaire: TSASSA Ep MBANIET Marguerite
Suppléant: YOUMANE François
2è Arr.
Titulaire: NKOLO ESONGHE Ep. ONANGA Georgina
Suppléant: IRROMBA Henriette Josiane
3e Arr.
Titulaire: MATENDET Nicaise
Suppléant:
4e Arr.
Titulaire: NZAMBA-NZIENGUI Jean Claude
Suppléant: MOUELET Jean Nicolas
DEPARTEMENT D'ETIMBOUE/ COMMUNE D'OMBOUE
1er (Commune de Gamba)
Titulaire: MOUSSAVOU MOUSSAVOU Jean Claude
Suppléant: MBADINGA MABICKA Guy Aimé
G9 - WOLEU-NTEM
OYEM
1er Arr.
Titulaire: EBE MEYE Jean Philippe
Suppléant: MENGUE NDONG Emmanuel
WOLEU
1er (BISSOK)
Titulaire: ENGONGA Prince Prosper
Suppléant: NZAME BIYOGHE Pélagie
2è (ELLELEM)
Titulaire: OWONO NDONG Edgard
Suppléant: MISSANG NGUEMA Hugues
NTEM
1er (BITAM)
Titulaire: MBEANG ONDO Aubin
Suppléant: ELLA-NZOMO EFO
2è (EKORETE/BIKONDOME)
Titulaire: OBONE EBANG Blandine épse BEKA
Suppléant: MEDZANG ONDO Sylvin
4è (KOUM/KESS/MBOA'A)
Titulaire: MENDENE MOZOGO Joseph
Suppléant: TOUNG ASSOUNMOU Donald Renaud
HAUT-NTEM/ MINVOUL
1er (COMMUNE/NORD)
Titulaire: OYANE Célestin
Suppléant: ENAME OBONE Bertrand
2è (SOSSOLO-NTEM/SUD)
Titulaire: NANG MENDOME Gio Gilbert
Suppléant: NDONG EYAGA Mesmin
OKANO/ MITZIC
2è (LALARA/OKALA)
Titulaire: MBIRA OBOUNE Jean Chrisosthome
Suppléant: OYE ONDO Petula
3è (SAM/DOUM)
Titulaire: NDONG BIYOGHE Sébastien
Suppléant: ONDO METOULE Andoche