Afrique: CAN 2018 (F) - Les 21 de l'Afrique du Sud pour le Ghana

Desiree Ellis, l'entraineure en chef de l'Afrique du Sud a dévoilé mercredi sa sélection finale pou la CAN féminine 2018 (17 novembre-1er décembre). On retrouve un groupe de joueuses expérimentées, ayant déjà participé à plusieurs compétitions africaines.
A l'instar de la Capitaine Janine Van Wyk qui compte 150 sélections. Les deux nouvelles du groupe sont Amanda Mthandi (University of Johannesburg) et Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies).
L'Afrique du Sud, championne de la Coupe COSAFA dames il y a quelques jours n'a qu'un seul objectif: terminer dans les trois premiers et se qualifier pour la Coupe du monde en France l'an prochain.
Les Banyana Banyana figurent dans le groupe B avec le Nigeria, le Kenya et la Zambie.
1. Andile DLAMINI 16 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria
2. Kaylin SWART 20 Menlo College/Awaiting Int Transfer Port Elizabeth
3. Roxanne BARKER 1 University of Western Cape Cape Town
4. Lebogang RAMALEPE 2 Ma-Indies FC Polokwane
5. Nothando VILAKAZI 3 Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg
6. Janine VAN WYK 5 Houston Dash/Awaiting Int Transfer Johannesburg
7. Noko MATLOU 4 Ma-Indies FC Polokwane
8. Bambanani MBANE 13 Bloemfontein Celtic FC Bloemfontein
9. Tiisetso MAKHUBELA 19 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria
10. Koketso TLAILANE 7 TUT-PTA Pretoria
11. Kgaelebane MOHLAKOANA 8 Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein
12.Mamello MAKHABANE 6 JVW FC Johannesburg
13.Leandra SMEDA 17 Gintra Universitetas Lithuania
14.Nompumelelo NYANDENI 18 JVW FC Johannesburg
15. Linda MOTLHALO 10 Houston Dash USA
16. Busisiwe NDIMENI 21 TUT-PTA Pretoria
17. Refiloe JANE 15 Canberra United Australia
18.Jermaine SEOPOSENWE 12 JVW FC Johannesburg
19. Thembi KGATLANA 11 Houston Dash USA
20. Melinda KGADIETE 14 Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein
21. Amanda MTHANDI 9 University of Johannesburg Johannesburg