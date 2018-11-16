Tunisie: ARTs visuels et plastiques

Exposition «Point, poèmes et chansons» du céramiste Abderazzek Hammouda jusqu'au 17 novembre 2018.
Galerie Kalysté - 29 bis, av. Fatouma-Bourguiba, La Soukra. Tél (216) 20.351.819. Site web : https://bit.ly/2QBpmTG
Exposition collective des peintres : Hamda Dniden, Emna Gargouri Largueche, Zouhour Gargouri Chaâbouni, Adel Akremi, Adnene Hadj Sassi et Rachida Amara. Jusqu'au 1er décembre 2018.
Galerie Saladin- 4, av. Habib-Bourguiba. 2026 Sidi Bou Saïd - Tél.(216) 98.264.110
De 17h00 à 20h00 (les matinées sur Rd-v) : Exposition des peintres américaines Rebecca Mann et Jo Ann Morning jusqu'au 30 novembre.
Galerie Alexandre Roubtzoff- 12 Rue Imam Abou Hanifa 2078. La Marsa. Tél : (216) 98 319 324 / (216) 71 983 049. Site Web : www.marsa-encheres.com
Une exposition permanente des œuvres des artistes: Najoua Abdelmaksoud, Houda Ajili, Adel Akremy, Mohamed Ben Dhia, Sabrine Chaouch, Sahby Chtioui, Slimen El Kamel, Lamjed Ennouri, Imed Jemaiel, Wafa El Kadhi, Faycel Mejri, Houcine Msadak, Noureddine Ouni, Houda Rajab, Leïla Rokbani, Ridha Saïd et Ekram Tira.