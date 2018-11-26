26 Novembre 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Soudan: Kibir Heads Meeting of School Tournament Support Committee

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Dr.Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, Chaired the meeting of the 28th National School Tournament Support Committee being held in Nyala , South Darfur in presence of a delegation from the Sudanese Bunsinessmen and Employers Federation.

Chairman of the Committee, Ahmed Al-Tigani said that the meeting appreciated the wide response of the Sudanese people for supporting School Tournament activities.

Al-Tigani,unveiled that the Sudanese Businessmen and Employers Federation has provided SDG1,600,000 as donation to the School Tournament..

