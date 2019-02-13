Afrique: Simba renverse Al Ahly

Les Tanzaniens du Simba SC ont créé la sensation de cette 4e journée de la phase de poules de la Ligue des champions d'Afrique Total. Devant leur public du stade national Benjamin Mpaka, les Rouges inscrivent le seul but du match a la 65e minute de jeu grâce au Rwandais Maddie Kagere. Après 10 buts encaissés en deux matches, Simba SC respire de nouveau.

Oubliée la lourde défaite 5-0 à l'aller à Alexandrie, les Tanzaniens se sont appliques à suivre le plan de leur entraîneur. Patrick Aussems s'est réjoui "de l'état d'esprit combatif" de ses joueurs pendant le match. Son homologue Martin Lassarte assure que les Égyptiens vont apprendre de leurs erreurs pour remporter les deux derniers matches. Ils restent néanmoins premiers du groupe D

Simba overthrows Al Ahly

The Tanzanians from Simba SC created the sensation of this 4th day of the pool phase of the TOTAL CAF African Champions League. In front of their audience at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, the Reds scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute of play thanks to Rwandan Maddie Kagere. After 10 goals conceded in two matches, Simba SC breathes again

Forgotten the heavy defeat 5-0 in the first leg in Alexandria, the Tanzanians have followed the plan of their coach. Patrick Aussems was delighted by the "fighting spirit" of his players during the match. His counterpart Martin Lassarte ensures that the Egyptians will learn from their mistakes to win the last two games. They remain nevertheless leaders of the group D