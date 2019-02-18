18 Février 2019

Angola: Handball/Messieurs - Palmarès de la Supercoupe

Luanda — Voici le palmarès de la Supercoupe chez les messieurs au terme de la 13è édition disputée au pavillon Palanca Negra à Malanje :

2007- Banca (Sporting de Luanda, 25-21) 2008- 1º d'Agosto (Sporting de Luanda, 33-22) 2009-1º d'Agosto (Misto de Luanda, w.o) 2010- Kabuscorp (Interclube, 27-25) 2011- Interclube 2012- 1º d'Agosto (Interclube, 24-20) 2013- Interclube (1º d'Agosto, 23-22)

2014- Interclube (1º d'Agosto, 34-30)

2015 - Interclube (Petro de Luanda, 25-19)

2016- 1º de Agosto (Interclube, 31-25)

2017- Interclube (1º d'Agosto,24-20)

2018- Interclube (1º d'Agosto, 20-13)

2019- 1º d'Agosto - Marinha de Guerra( 24-23)

