Burundi/Gabon: Les joueurs convoqués pour le match décisif contre le Gabon

Le Burundi déjà dans la préparation du match de la dernière journée des éliminatoires de la CAN 2019 face au Gabon. Le sélectionneur Olivier Niyungeko a dévoilé une liste de 25 joueurs.
Ils sont tous expatriés avec la star Saido Berahino qui a inscrit quelques buts importants depuis son arrivée chez les Hirondelles.
Le 23 mars 2019 au stade Prince Louis Rwagasore, le Burundi n'aura besoin que d'un match nul pour sa qualifier pour sa première CAN alors que le Gabon doit forcément l'emporter.
1. NAHIMANA Jonathan: KMC (Tanzanie)
2. NDIKUMANA Justin: SOFAPAKA (Kenya)
3. ARAKAZA MC Arthur : Lusaka Dynamos (Zambia)
4. NSABIYUMVA Frédéric: CHIPPA UTD (RSA)
5. MOUSSA Omar: SOFAPAKA (Kenya)
6. NGANDO Omar: AS Kigali (Rwanda)
7. HARERIMANA R. Léon: AS Kigali (Rwanda)
8. NSHIMIRIMANA David: MUKURA VS(Rwanda)
9. NDUWARUGIRA Christophe: AMORA TB Saad (Portugal)
10. NIZIGIYIMANA A. Karim: Vipers FC (Uganda )
11. DUHAYINDAVYI Gael: Mukura (Rwanda)
12. BIGIRIMANA Gael : Hibernian (Ecosse)
13. KWIZERA Pierre : Al Oruba ( Oman )
14. PAPY Fati: Malanti Chiefs (Swaziland)
15. NAHIMANA Shassiri: AL MOJZEL (Arabie Saoudite)
16. MUSTAFA Francis: Gor Mahia ( Kenya)
17. SHABANI Hussein: Ethiopian Coffee FC ( Ethiopia )
18. AMISSI Cédric: ALT'awoun (Arabie Saoudite)
19. BERAHINO Saido: Stoke City ( England)
20. Fiston Abdoul: JSK (Algérie)
21. SABUMUKAMA Enock: Zesco Utd(Zambia)
22. NDIKUMANA Y. Selemani: AL ADALAH (Arabie Saoudite)
23. AMISSI Mohamed: Nec Breda (Hollande)
24. MAVUGO Laudit: Napsa Stars (Zambia)
25. SHAKA Bienvenue: Etoile du Sahel (Tunisie)