Ile Maurice: Londres - Pravind Jugnauth et Theresa May évoquent le dossier Chagos

Il s'est entretenu avec la Première ministre britannique, hier, lundi 18 mars, au 10, Downing Street, à Londres. Pravind Jugnauth et Theresa May ont évoqué le dossier Chagos. La Première ministre britannique a dit souhaiter que les deux pays continuent d'entretenir une bonne relation tout en explorant de nouveaux axes de coopération.

«With respect to the Advisory Opinion on the Chagos Archipelago delivered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 25 February 2019, Rt. Hon., Theresa May recalled the initial and consistent position of the UK that the Chagos Archipelago issue was a bilateral one and wished that both countries continue to discuss solutions bilaterally», explique-t-on dans le communiqué de presse du Haut-commissariat de Maurice à Londres.

Pravind Jugnauth a, pour sa part, expliqué que l'avis émis par la Cour internationale de Justice concerne la décolonisation de l'île Maurice et a été demandé par l'Assemblée générale des Nations unies. C'est dorénavant à cette organisation de prendre les actions nécessaires.

«In that regard. Prime Minister Jugnauth stated that Mauritius and other countries will be tabling a draft resolution at the United Nations General Assembly towards the end of April, and indicated the willingness of Mauritius to work with the UK in order to produce a joint draft to give effect to the Advisory Opinion, which could offer a win-win situation.»

Pravind Jugnauth s'est aussi entretenu avec le Queen's Counsel, Philip Sands.