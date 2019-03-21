Soudan: International company expresses desire in oil investment in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Eng. Ishag Adam Bashir Gamaa has welcomed the desire of Merowe Oil Company Ltd. to invest in Sudan in the field of oil exploration and production and financing of projects.

He stressed, during a meeting at his office on Wednesday with the delegation of Merowe Oil Company Limited, that the doors of Sudan are open for those wishing to invest in Sudan. The delegation expressed their desire to invest and finance projects in Sudan in the field of oil exploration and production from upstream operations to the downstream. The meeting discussed the possibility of working in block 15 in the Red Sea inside the water.

The members of the delegation stressed their desire to work in the productive fields as partners with the companies operating in the country, pointing out to the ability of the company to cooperate with Sudan at the academic and technical level of oil and gas through international universities and research centers specialized in Oil and gas industry. Merowe Oil Company Limited is a multinational company made up of (American, Norwegian and Asian companies. The delegation was led by the Director General, Achol Deng, in the presence of the Executive Director of Norwegian Kornia, Mr. Tor Kragh Fosse.