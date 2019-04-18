17 Avril 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Soudan: SJN Organizes March to support Revolution

- The Sudanese Journalists' Network (SJN) , Wednesdasy, organized a demonstration supporting the sit-in in front of the General Command of the Armed Forces.

The network calls for reshaping the media role to represent the people rather than governments and to be the conscience of the people, demanding the freedom of the press and explaining that they will begin to seize the HQs of the Sudanese Journalists Union and the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate.

The network, also called for lifting restrictions imposed on the press, freedom of expression, Justice and freedom.

