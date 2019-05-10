Soudan: Doctor - No Meningtis cases in the sit-in area

Khartoum — A doctor at a field clinic in the sit-in, infront of the Army General Command has revealed that there were no cases of meningitis among the protesters.

Dr. Khalafalla Suiddig, the supervisor of the clinic told SUNA, Thursday, that the team distributed vaccine to protect the protesters amid the influx of people and the hot weather these days.

Most of the cases they received were ordinary infections or field injuries during the shooting days, and affirming willingness to receive various cases.

It is noteworthy that the sit-in area has seven field clinics that include volunteer doctors and deal with cases from inside and outside the area.