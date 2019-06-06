Ile Maurice: Betamax - Les contradictions du MSM au Parlement

Le hansard de l'Assemblée nationale est là pour témoigner. Le Mouvement socialiste militant (MSM) en alliance avec le Parti travailliste et le Parti mauricien social-démocrate de mai 2010 à août 2011, et le MSM sans ses ex-partenaires d'alliance, ennemis politiques pour le moment, se contredit sur le dossier Betamax. Cette fois, ce n'est pas sur une estrade de meeting mais bien au sein de notre auguste Assemblée nationale.

Le 19 juin 2017, Ravi Yerrigadoo, alors Attorney General, en réponse à une Private Notice Question (PNQ) de Xavier-Luc Duval, à la suite de la sentence arbitrale de Singapour, sommant la State Trading Corporation (STC) de verser des dommages de Rs 4,5 milliards à la société de Veekram Bhunjun, a affirmé ceci : «It should be pointed out that the Attorney General's Office, which was consulted, did not give its clearance to the contract as proposed by Mr Bhunjun, one of the proponents of Betamax Ltd. One of the grounds was that the Public Procurement Act had not been followed. Despite that, the issue was pursued by the then Government disregarding the legal advice and it is not a mere coincidence that it was on the very day on which the STC Board was considering the Contract of Affreightment, that Betamax Ltd. was incorporated.»

Pourtant, comme relevé dans notre édition du 4 juin, Showkutally Soodhun a tenu un tout autre discours, toujours au sein de l'hémicycle, six ans auparavant, soit le 24 mai 2011. Alors ministre orange du Commerce, Showkutally Soodhun avait, en réponse à une question parlementaire du député de Mouvement militant mauricien Reza Uteem, affirmé noir sur blanc : «In fact, Mr Deputy Speaker, Sir, the advice of the SLO was that the agreement is legally in order.»

La question de Reza Uteem était pourtant claire : «Mr Deputy Speaker, Sir, I heard the hon. Minister mentioning that legal advice was sought from the State Law Office. May I know from the hon. Minister whether the final form of the contract that was signed was cleared, vetted and approved by the State Law Office (SLO)?»

Pas seulement. Showkutally Soodhun est allé plus loin. C'était le 10 août 2010, à l'heure des questions parlementaires, à une PNQ sur le transport des produits pétroliers de Paul Bérenger, leader de l'opposition à ce moment-là. Alan Ganoo, qui était alors député du MMM, avait demandé à Showkutally Soodhun si la transaction avec Betamax n'aurait pas dû être sous la loupe du Central Procurement Board. «La STC n'aurait jamais dû émettre un Expression of Interest directement et a donc agi en violation avec la Public Procurement Act en vigueur à partir de janvier 2008», avait fait ressortir Alan Ganoo.

Ce à quoi Showkutally Soodhun, ministre du Commerce d'alors, avait notamment rétorqué : «(... )Mr Speaker, Sir, the contract was awarded after STC was exempted from the Public Procurement Act and, I think, as a lawyer, the hon. Member should know.»

Paul Bérenger avait renchéri avec cette question : «(... ) Can I ask him whether the STC is on the list of exempted bodies or was it exempted for that transaction only?» Et la réplique de Showkutally Soodhun a été : «It is on the list, Mr Speaker, Sir.»

L'express a essayé en vain de joindre Ravi Yerrigadoo et Showkutally Soodhun.