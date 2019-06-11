Soudan: Khartoum Airport Holding Company - Sudan airspace is open to all

Khartoum — The Khartoum Airport Holding Company has affirmed that the Sudanese airspace would remain open before all international aviation.

The company said, in a statement to SUNA, that the planes that crossed the airspace of Sudan on Sunday until three in the afternoon of the same day amounted to seventy flights from a number of countries including British, Dutch, Ethiopian, Turkish, Egyptian, UAE, Mauritius, Rwanda, French and Italian Airlines. The statement added that the Khartoum Airport received the landing and takeoff of 28 trips, most notably Tarco, Ethiopian, Egyptian, Arab and Badr flights.