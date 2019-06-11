9 Juin 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Soudan: Khartoum Airport Holding Company - Sudan airspace is open to all

Tagged:

Sur le même sujet

Par BH/BH

Khartoum — The Khartoum Airport Holding Company has affirmed that the Sudanese airspace would remain open before all international aviation.

The company said, in a statement to SUNA, that the planes that crossed the airspace of Sudan on Sunday until three in the afternoon of the same day amounted to seventy flights from a number of countries including British, Dutch, Ethiopian, Turkish, Egyptian, UAE, Mauritius, Rwanda, French and Italian Airlines. The statement added that the Khartoum Airport received the landing and takeoff of 28 trips, most notably Tarco, Ethiopian, Egyptian, Arab and Badr flights.

Soudan

Jabir appelle à supprimer la crise actuelle rapidement

Le Conseil des partis de l'unité nationale a appelé le Conseil Militaire de Transition (CMT) à… Plus »

Lire l'article original sur SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.