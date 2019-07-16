Ile Maurice: Parlement - Shakeel Mohamed retire sa motion de «no confidence»

«However, out of respect for the chair, I am formally informing you that I will not move the motion standing in my name in today's order paper since I refuse to condone such unfairness.» Le chef de file du Parti travailliste (PTr), Shakeel Mohamed, n'ira pas de l'avant avec sa motion de no confidence. Il a fait parvenir une lettre en ce sens à la speaker Maya Hanoomanjee, dans l'après-midi de ce mardi 16 juillet.

La motion de Shakeel Mohamed était inscrit comme le dernier item de l'agenda des travaux parlementaires de ce mardi. Le député avait d'ailleurs envoyé une correspondance à la speaker, dimanche, lui demandant de mofidier l'ordre de passage de sa motion of no confidence.

«I have not been communicated your decision further to the request in my letter dated the 14 of July 2019. I reiterate what I stated in the said letter namely that ; (a) the drafting of Standing Order 29(2) indicates the importance of the motion of no confidence. (b) The exercise of your discretion to change the order of business by relegating the motion of no confidence to the last item on the order paper tantamount to reducing the importance of such a motion in our democratic process. (c) The manner in which you have exercised your discretion is causing extreme prejudice to the opposition», explique-t-il dans sa correspondace d'aujourd'hui.

Le député conclut en soutenant que «in line with Standing Orders, the motion will lapse and as such it will be still open for a motion of no confidence against the government to be brought at a later date.»