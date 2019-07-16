16 Juillet 2019

L'Express (Port Louis)

Ile Maurice: Parlement - Shakeel Mohamed retire sa motion de «no confidence»

Tagged:

Sur le même sujet

«However, out of respect for the chair, I am formally informing you that I will not move the motion standing in my name in today's order paper since I refuse to condone such unfairness.» Le chef de file du Parti travailliste (PTr), Shakeel Mohamed, n'ira pas de l'avant avec sa motion de no confidence. Il a fait parvenir une lettre en ce sens à la speaker Maya Hanoomanjee, dans l'après-midi de ce mardi 16 juillet.

La motion de Shakeel Mohamed était inscrit comme le dernier item de l'agenda des travaux parlementaires de ce mardi. Le député avait d'ailleurs envoyé une correspondance à la speaker, dimanche, lui demandant de mofidier l'ordre de passage de sa motion of no confidence.

«I have not been communicated your decision further to the request in my letter dated the 14 of July 2019. I reiterate what I stated in the said letter namely that ; (a) the drafting of Standing Order 29(2) indicates the importance of the motion of no confidence. (b) The exercise of your discretion to change the order of business by relegating the motion of no confidence to the last item on the order paper tantamount to reducing the importance of such a motion in our democratic process. (c) The manner in which you have exercised your discretion is causing extreme prejudice to the opposition», explique-t-il dans sa correspondace d'aujourd'hui.

Le député conclut en soutenant que «in line with Standing Orders, the motion will lapse and as such it will be still open for a motion of no confidence against the government to be brought at a later date.»

Ile Maurice

Astronomie - Une éclipse partielle de la lune visible ce soir

Amateurs d'astronomie, préparez-vous. Une éclipse partielle de la lune sera visible dans la soirée… Plus »

Lire l'article original sur L'Express.

Ne ratez pas ce que tout le monde regarde

Copyright © 2019 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

Plus de: L'Express

les plus lus
Ile Maurice
Gouvernance
Afrique de l'Est
tirés du site
à lire
Trois pays africains champions du monde dans la consommation d'alcool
Trois pays africains champions du monde dans la consommation d'alcool
Gernot Rhor, nouvel entraineur des Etalons du Burkina Faso
Gernot Rhor, nouvel entraineur des Etalons du Burkina Faso
Polémique sur les dépenses d'Eto'O
Polémique sur les dépenses d'Eto'O
Décès de Rashidi Yekini
Décès de Rashidi Yekini
Egypte 2019 - L'Algérie rejoint le Sénégal en finale
Egypte 2019 - L'Algérie rejoint le Sénégal en finale
Décès d'Ousmane Tanor Dieng, figure de la vie politique sénégalaise
Décès d'Ousmane Tanor Dieng, figure de la vie politique sénégalaise

AllAfrica publie environ 700 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.