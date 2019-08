Soudan: Human Rights Committee - TMC statement on Obeid Incident transparent

Al-Obeid — The Head of the delegation of the Human Rights Committee which attended the investigations concerning Al-Obeid incidents, Muna Abu Al-Azaeim has described the statement issued by the TMC Security and Deense Committee as clear, transparent and confirms the committee seriouseness to bring the prepetrators to trial.

She told SUNA, Wednesday night that "no body is above the law"Praising the citizens of Al-Obeid City and their struggle for justice.