Ile Maurice: Procès Roches-Noires rayé - lL DPP ne fera pas appel

27 Septembre 2019
L'Express (Port Louis)

Le bureau du Directeur des poursuites publiques (DPP) a informé la police, ce vendredi 27 septembre, qu'il ne ferait pas appel après le non-lieu prononcé dans l'affaire Roches-Noires, vendredi 13 septembre.

Le bureau du DPP a étudié le jugement disant de fermer ce procès, car la poursuite n'avait pas établi de prima facie case contre les trois accusés. A savoir, l'ex-Premier ministre, Navin Ramgoolam et les anciens Deputy Commissioners of Police, Rampersad Sooroojebally et Premnathsing Jokhoo. Il en a conclu que l'enquête n'avait pas prouvé qu'il y avait eu un vol au bungalow de Navin Ramgoolam.

Il explique, dans son communiqué :

"After consideration of the Ruling and the reasons given by the Court to dismiss the case against all 3 accused parties, the ODPP has come to the conclusion that there is no reasonable prospect of a successful appeal in this matter.

The case against all 3 accused parties had always been premised on the fact that the enquiry had disclosed no conclusive evidence that a larceny had in fact occurred at the material time in the bungalow of Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam. However, the evidence that transpired during the latter stage of the trial (mainly from one of the enquiring officers in the case), and as highlighted by the Court in their Ruling, went contrary to that premise."

