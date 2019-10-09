Soudan: Workshop on digital transformation calls for keeping up with global Prerequisites

Khartoum — The workshop on "Digital Transformation of Banks and Compatiblity with the Global Card Prerequisites" has stressed the need for digital transformation of banks to keep pace with the global requisites in bank cards and all forms of electronic payment.

The Director of Nex Technology Company Mohamed Khair Idris said, during the workshop organized by Nex Technology for Multi Systems; with the participation of a number of experts and bankers at the premises of the Sudan Banks Union on Tuesday, that the purpose of the workshop was to enlighten the banking sector with the requirements of the next stage, pointing out that the transformation of the economy, which the banking system is considered as spearhead in it, is the major challenges in this stage, explaining the company's efforts in providing consultancy as a specialist in the digital economy. The Jordanian Expert in Banking Networking Rami Idris gave a presentation on the shift towards global electronic card systems and the position of indicators of electronic payment systems at the Arab level, revealing that Sudan occupies an advanced position in the network penetration commensurate with its population, praising the role of the Central Bank of Sudan in the modernization of banking technology.

The Jordanian Expert stressed the need to provide distinctive additional financial services to maintain customers and attract new others, pointing out that the transition to global card systems enables banks to continue, referring to the importance of transformation as a continuous process to develop work within institutions to increase the process of contact between the customer and the bank. Idris reviewed a number of models related to cash and electronic payment, highlighting the importance of electronic payment in maintaining financial security from theft and other risks, reviewing models of smart cards and their privacy at the global level.