Soudan: Sayda - Communities Higher Council is Umbrella for Sudanese Communities Abroad

14 Octobre 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Council for SuDANESE Communities Abroad, Sayda Hassan Karar underscored that the Council is an umbrella draws together all Sudanese communities abroad and it is an expression of Sudanese presence abroad.

Sayda indicated in an interview to Sudan News Agency (SUNA) , to be published later , to plans and programs that would to be implemented by the Council such as establishment of expatriate bank, and organizing a workshop about peace besides programs set to support education and health in the capital and various states of Sudan in addition to cultural programs which would be made public soon.

Lire l'article original sur SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

Ne ratez pas ce que tout le monde regarde

Plus de: SNA

les plus lus
Soudan
Afrique de l'Est
tirés du site
à lire
Les Bamilékés victimes de Xénophobie dans le Noun au Cameroun
Décès du comédien burkinabé «Tonton Brama» des Bobodioufs
Trois pays africains champions du monde dans la consommation d'alcool
Crash à Bukavu: A. Katumba Mwanke décédé
Afrique: Nouveau médicament contre le paludisme
Le Premier ministre éthiopien Abiy Ahmed, prix Nobel de la paix 2019

AllAfrica publie environ 700 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.