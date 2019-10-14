Soudan: Sayda - Communities Higher Council is Umbrella for Sudanese Communities Abroad

Khartoum — Deputy Chairperson of the Higher Council for SuDANESE Communities Abroad, Sayda Hassan Karar underscored that the Council is an umbrella draws together all Sudanese communities abroad and it is an expression of Sudanese presence abroad.

Sayda indicated in an interview to Sudan News Agency (SUNA) , to be published later , to plans and programs that would to be implemented by the Council such as establishment of expatriate bank, and organizing a workshop about peace besides programs set to support education and health in the capital and various states of Sudan in addition to cultural programs which would be made public soon.