Afrique: Elim CAN 2021 - Le Rwanda prêt pour le Mozambique et le Cameroun

Absent de la CAN depuis quelques années, le Rwanda ne veut pas rater l'édition prochaine. Vincent Mashami prépare son effectif pour les débuts des éliminatoires de la CAN 2021.
11 joueurs évoluant hors du pays font partie de la liste dont les buteurs Meddie Kagere et Jacques Tuyisenge.
Les clubs locaux tels AS Kigali, Police FC ou encore APR fournissent également des éléments à la sélection.
Le Rwanda se déplace à Maputo le 14 novembre avant de recevoir le Cameroun le 17.
Gardiens: Ndayishimiye Eric (AS Kigali), Kimenyi Yves (Rayon Sports), Habarurema Gahungu (Police FC) and Mvuyekure Emery (Tusker FC, Kenya).
Défenseurs: Manzi Thierry (APR FC), Fitina Omborenga (APR FC), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (APR FC), Rutanga Eric (Rayon Sports), Mutsinzi Ange (APR FC), Bayisenge Emery (Saif Sporting Club, Bangladesh), Rwatubyaye Abdul (Colorado Rapids, USA) and Nirisarike Salomon (Pyunik FC, Arménie).
Milieux: Niyonzima Haruna (AS Kigali), Iranzi Jean Claude (Rayon Sports), Niyonzima Ally (Al Bashaer, Oman), Niyonzima Olivier (APR FC), Nsabimana Eric (AS Kigali), Muhire Kevin (Misr El Makkasa, Egypte), Bizimana Djihad (Waasland Beveren, Belgique) and Manishimwe Djabel (APR FC).
Attaquants: Mico Justin (Police FC), Usengimana Danny (APR FC), Kagere Meddie (Simba SC, Tanzanie), Tuyisenge Jacques (Pétro Atletico, Angola), Hakizimana Muhadjiri (Emirates Club, UAE), Iyabivuze Osée (Police FC) and Sibomana Patrick (Young Africans, Tanzanie).