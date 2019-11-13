Soudan: S. Korea Affirms Support to Sudan

12 Novembre 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Soveregnty Council, General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan met, Wednesday, at his office, the South Korean Ambassador to Khartoum on the occasion of the expiry of his term of office in Sudan.

The meeting discussed the bi latreral reklations between the two countries and means for developuing them further.

The Ambassador said in press statements that the joint relations witnessed remarkable development during the last few years, especially, in the field of joint cooperation in development ansd training programs.

He outlined that the development of relations was affirmed by the exchange of the high- level visits of the senior officials in the two countries during the past period.

He thanked the the government and the people of Sudan for thweir cooperation with huim during his assignment in the country.

