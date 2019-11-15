Soudan: Sudan-Ethiopia joint military committee starts meetings

14 Novembre 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The joint Sudanese-Ethiopian Military Committee sarted meetings, Thursday , in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa by the inauguration of the coordinative meeting of the experts.

The meetings is scheduled to conclude by the meeting of the Chief of Staffs and the Defense Ministers of the two countries.

The meetings come within the framework of enhancing military cooperation between the two countries, collecting efforts in securing common borders, combating terrorism, illegal immigration and trans-border crimes, in addition to exchanging expertise in the field of training , information and developing the experience of joint forces.

Lire l'article original sur SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

Ne ratez pas ce que tout le monde regarde

Plus de: SNA

les plus lus
Soudan
Afrique de l'Est
Conflit
Ethiopie
Armes et Armées
tirés du site
à lire
MEDAYS 2019 - Faire plus pour assurer l'intégration africaine
Trois pays africains champions du monde dans la consommation d'alcool
Le cyber-activiste Naïm Touré interpellé au Burkina Faso
Décès du comédien burkinabé «Tonton Brama» des Bobodioufs
Cinq engagements financiers déjà pour le programme d'action de la CIPD 25
Controverse sur la maladie de l'ancien président tchadien Hissein Habré

AllAfrica publie environ 700 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.