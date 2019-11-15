Soudan: Sudan-Ethiopia joint military committee starts meetings

Khartoum — The joint Sudanese-Ethiopian Military Committee sarted meetings, Thursday , in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa by the inauguration of the coordinative meeting of the experts.

The meetings is scheduled to conclude by the meeting of the Chief of Staffs and the Defense Ministers of the two countries.

The meetings come within the framework of enhancing military cooperation between the two countries, collecting efforts in securing common borders, combating terrorism, illegal immigration and trans-border crimes, in addition to exchanging expertise in the field of training , information and developing the experience of joint forces.