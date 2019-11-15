Ile Maurice: Elections - Un deuxième bulletin utilisé retrouvé

15 Novembre 2019
L'Express (Port Louis)

Cette fois, c'est le candidat du Parti Kreol Mauricien qui l'a reçu dans sa boîte aux lettres. Après qu'un premier bulletin de vote utilisé ait été remis à la Commission électorale par le candidat rouge Shakeel Mohamed (pour le scrutin au n°3), celle-ci demande à la police d'initier une deuxième enquête pour un autre bulletin retrouvé.

Le bureau du commissaire électoral a émis un communiqué ce vendredi 15 novembre, pour dire que Toussaint Ninchley Matombé (aussi connu comme Ras Nininn), candidat dans la circonscription n°4 (Port-Louis-Nord et Montagne-Longue) l'avait informé qu'il avait reçu un bulletin marqué du sceau de la commission, le 11 novembre. Document qu'il lui a remis.

Après consultation avec l'Electoral Supervisory Commission, le commissaire électoral Irfan Rahman, a référé le dossier à la police pour qu'elle initie une enquête en urgence.

Ci-dessous le communiqué :

The Office of the Electoral Commissioner has this afternoon received the visit of Mr. Toussaint Ninchley MATOMBÉ, a candidate for the National Assembly Elections 2019 in Constituency No. 4 - Port Louis North and Montagne Longue.

Mr. MATOMBÉ informed the Electoral Commissioner that he had received a marked ballot paper, for Constituency No. 4, in his letter box on Monday 11 November 2019. Mr MATOMBÉ has handed over the said ballot paper to the Electoral Commissioner.

In view of the nature of the information provided and after consultation with the Electoral Supervisory Commission, the Electoral Commissioner has referred the matter to the police for an urgent enquiry.

Electoral Supervisory Commission

Office of the Electoral Commissioner

Port Louis

15 November 2019»

Lire l'article original sur L'Express.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

Ne ratez pas ce que tout le monde regarde

Plus de: L'Express

les plus lus
Ile Maurice
Gouvernance
Afrique de l'Est
tirés du site
à lire
Trois pays africains champions du monde dans la consommation d'alcool
Le cyber-activiste Naïm Touré interpellé au Burkina Faso
Décès du comédien burkinabé «Tonton Brama» des Bobodioufs
MEDAYS 2019 - Faire plus pour assurer l'intégration africaine
Cinq engagements financiers déjà pour le programme d'action de la CIPD 25
Côte d'Ivoire - Didier Drogba officiellement candidat à la FIF

AllAfrica publie environ 700 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.