Ile Maurice: Elections - Un deuxième bulletin utilisé retrouvé

Cette fois, c'est le candidat du Parti Kreol Mauricien qui l'a reçu dans sa boîte aux lettres. Après qu'un premier bulletin de vote utilisé ait été remis à la Commission électorale par le candidat rouge Shakeel Mohamed (pour le scrutin au n°3), celle-ci demande à la police d'initier une deuxième enquête pour un autre bulletin retrouvé.

Le bureau du commissaire électoral a émis un communiqué ce vendredi 15 novembre, pour dire que Toussaint Ninchley Matombé (aussi connu comme Ras Nininn), candidat dans la circonscription n°4 (Port-Louis-Nord et Montagne-Longue) l'avait informé qu'il avait reçu un bulletin marqué du sceau de la commission, le 11 novembre. Document qu'il lui a remis.

Après consultation avec l'Electoral Supervisory Commission, le commissaire électoral Irfan Rahman, a référé le dossier à la police pour qu'elle initie une enquête en urgence.

Ci-dessous le communiqué :

The Office of the Electoral Commissioner has this afternoon received the visit of Mr. Toussaint Ninchley MATOMBÉ, a candidate for the National Assembly Elections 2019 in Constituency No. 4 - Port Louis North and Montagne Longue.

Mr. MATOMBÉ informed the Electoral Commissioner that he had received a marked ballot paper, for Constituency No. 4, in his letter box on Monday 11 November 2019. Mr MATOMBÉ has handed over the said ballot paper to the Electoral Commissioner.

In view of the nature of the information provided and after consultation with the Electoral Supervisory Commission, the Electoral Commissioner has referred the matter to the police for an urgent enquiry.

Electoral Supervisory Commission

Office of the Electoral Commissioner

Port Louis

15 November 2019»