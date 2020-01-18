Ile Maurice: Après son élection - Ganoo veut remercier Sai Baba par la construction d'un temple

18 Janvier 2020
L'Express (Port Louis)

Lors d'une visite dans l'ouest du Maharashtra, le ministre Alan Ganoo, fervent dévot de Sai Baba depuis 1990, a déclaré au journal indien India Post qu'il compte faire construire un temple à Maurice. «I am a devotee of Sai Baba since early 1990s and the first time I came here was in 1996 when I was the Housing minister», a confié Alan Ganoo après avoir visité le temple. «In June last year I was in the opposition and elections were already on in my country when I came here to seek the blessings of Baba.»

Il a ajouté : «Après les élections de novembre, j'ai été nommé ministre du Transport. J'ai une grande expérience de Baba depuis que je suis à son charan (pieds). J'ai l'intention de construire un temple dédié à Sai Baba à Maurice.» Il a expliqué qu'un bon nombre de Mauriciens sont des dévots de Sai Baba et qu'il n'y a qu'un petit temple à Curepipe, où ils peuvent se rendre pour se recueillir.

«Today, since I am a new minister in Mauritius, my ambition is to set up a Sai Baba temple and this is why I came here to seek guidance of the temple trust's chief executive officer», a affirmé Alan Ganoo. «When I go back home, I will proceed to make this dream of mine a reality for many Mauritians.» Le ministre a été sollicité pour une réaction, mais sa réponse se fait toujours attendre.

