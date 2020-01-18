Ile Maurice: Après son élection - Ganoo veut remercier Sai Baba par la construction d'un temple

Lors d'une visite dans l'ouest du Maharashtra, le ministre Alan Ganoo, fervent dévot de Sai Baba depuis 1990, a déclaré au journal indien India Post qu'il compte faire construire un temple à Maurice. «I am a devotee of Sai Baba since early 1990s and the first time I came here was in 1996 when I was the Housing minister», a confié Alan Ganoo après avoir visité le temple. «In June last year I was in the opposition and elections were already on in my country when I came here to seek the blessings of Baba.»

Il a ajouté : «Après les élections de novembre, j'ai été nommé ministre du Transport. J'ai une grande expérience de Baba depuis que je suis à son charan (pieds). J'ai l'intention de construire un temple dédié à Sai Baba à Maurice.» Il a expliqué qu'un bon nombre de Mauriciens sont des dévots de Sai Baba et qu'il n'y a qu'un petit temple à Curepipe, où ils peuvent se rendre pour se recueillir.

«Today, since I am a new minister in Mauritius, my ambition is to set up a Sai Baba temple and this is why I came here to seek guidance of the temple trust's chief executive officer», a affirmé Alan Ganoo. «When I go back home, I will proceed to make this dream of mine a reality for many Mauritians.» Le ministre a été sollicité pour une réaction, mais sa réponse se fait toujours attendre.