Ile Maurice: Motocycliste mort dans un accident avec le métro - Premier témoignage

Le motocycliste qui est mort dans l'accident avec le métro ce dimanche 23 février au soir est un jeune qui s'appelle Yannick Permal et il a 27 ans.

Il aurait voulu couper la route du Metro Express, au feu rouge de l'intersection avec la route Hugnin à Barkly, alors que le tram passait en même temps.

Il serait mort sur le coup. Les pompiers et la police sont sur place.

Govind Mooroogen, un témoin en voiture, raconte : "Yes, the lights were red, we stopped. A man crossed the rail without any issue even the pedestrian lights were red... After 30-45 sec. The man on the motorcycle was coming at full speed and was honking at the same time. The metro was also coming and he hit the front of the metro. I immediately step out of the car to help but it was too late."

Les politiciens se sont empressés d'accourir, à commencer par ceux de l'opposition, Arvin Boolell, Patrick Assirvaden, Rajesh Bhagwan, Deven Nagalingum...

Quant au tram il est rentré au dépôt.