Ile Maurice: Motocycliste mort dans un accident avec le métro - Premier témoignage

23 Février 2020
L'Express (Port Louis)

Le motocycliste qui est mort dans l'accident avec le métro ce dimanche 23 février au soir est un jeune qui s'appelle Yannick Permal et il a 27 ans.

Il aurait voulu couper la route du Metro Express, au feu rouge de l'intersection avec la route Hugnin à Barkly, alors que le tram passait en même temps.

Il serait mort sur le coup. Les pompiers et la police sont sur place.

Govind Mooroogen, un témoin en voiture, raconte : "Yes, the lights were red, we stopped. A man crossed the rail without any issue even the pedestrian lights were red... After 30-45 sec. The man on the motorcycle was coming at full speed and was honking at the same time. The metro was also coming and he hit the front of the metro. I immediately step out of the car to help but it was too late."

Les politiciens se sont empressés d'accourir, à commencer par ceux de l'opposition, Arvin Boolell, Patrick Assirvaden, Rajesh Bhagwan, Deven Nagalingum...

Quant au tram il est rentré au dépôt.

