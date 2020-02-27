Cameroun: South West - Limbe Gets Pioneer City Mayor

Voted on February 25, 2020, Motanga Andrew Monjimba will be assisted by Karem Tanga and Kouontchou Emmanuel.

The City of Limbe in Fako Division now has its pioneer City Mayor. His name is Motanga Andrew Monjimba, former Government Delegate to the Limbe City Council. He was elected to the position on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at the Limbe City Council Hall, having 72 votes against one for Ekema Abel, his challenger, and two nil votes. Motanga Andrew has Karen Muto Tanga as First Deputy City Mayor and Kouontchou Emmanuel as Second City Deputy Mayor. The election that had three councils (Limbe I, II and III) with 75 councilors as electors was supervised by Senior divisional Officer for Fako, Emmanuel Engamba Ledoux. Speaking to the press after his election, Motanga Monjimba expressed gratitude to the population of Limbe through the councilors who made up the Electoral College that elected him and his deputies. "I thank them because they taught it wise to once more give me their confidence so that we should continue what we have started together," he said. He pointed out that his team will work with the population to develop their city, Limbe. Motanga Monjimba tendered an open invitation to anybody who thinks he/she has good ideas to develop Limbe not to relent but to come to them with the ideas. Same day but elsewhere in Fako Division, the election of the mayors of Muyuka and Tiko dropped curtains on the chapter in the division. Lanjimu Lazare is the new mayor of Muyuka Council and Chief Mesoso Peter now heads Tiko Council.