Ile Maurice: BDO - Afsar Ebrahim s'en va vers d'autres horizons

24 Avril 2020
L'Express (Port Louis)

Il quitte le groupe après 17 ans. Afsar Ebrahim, le Deputy Group Managing Partner de BDO, quittera la firme le 30 juin prochain pour relever d'autres défis auxquels il songeait depuis un certain temps. C'est ce qui ressort d'un communiqué émis par Yacoob Ramtoola, le Group Managing Partner, ce vendredi 24 avril.

«Afsar has been a key member of the leadership team and he has contributed to establish BDO as a leading firm both in Mauritius and East Africa during the past 17 years. His knowledge and expertise of the different business environments of the region are well known and recognized in all of our markets» affirme Yacoob Ramtoola dans le communiqué.

Lire l'article original sur L'Express.

Copyright © 2020 L'Express. Droits de reproduction et de diffusion réservés. Distribué par AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). Pour toute modification, demande d'autorisation de reproduction ou de diffusion, contactez directement le propriétaire des droits en cliquant ici.

AllAfrica publie environ 800 articles par jour provenant de plus de 140 organes de presse et plus de 500 autres institutions et particuliers, représentant une diversité de positions sur tous les sujets. Nous publions aussi bien les informations et opinions de l'opposition que celles du gouvernement et leurs porte-paroles. Les pourvoyeurs d'informations, identifiés sur chaque article, gardent l'entière responsabilité éditoriale de leur production. En effet AllAfrica n'a pas le droit de modifier ou de corriger leurs contenus.

Les articles et documents identifiant AllAfrica comme source sont produits ou commandés par AllAfrica. Pour tous vos commentaires ou questions, contactez-nous ici.