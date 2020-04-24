Ile Maurice: BDO - Afsar Ebrahim s'en va vers d'autres horizons

Il quitte le groupe après 17 ans. Afsar Ebrahim, le Deputy Group Managing Partner de BDO, quittera la firme le 30 juin prochain pour relever d'autres défis auxquels il songeait depuis un certain temps. C'est ce qui ressort d'un communiqué émis par Yacoob Ramtoola, le Group Managing Partner, ce vendredi 24 avril.

«Afsar has been a key member of the leadership team and he has contributed to establish BDO as a leading firm both in Mauritius and East Africa during the past 17 years. His knowledge and expertise of the different business environments of the region are well known and recognized in all of our markets» affirme Yacoob Ramtoola dans le communiqué.